McDonald’s Confirms All UK & Ireland Drive-Thrus Will Reopen Next Week

McDonald's have vowed to open all UK & Ireland drive-thrus 'by June 4'. Picture: PA images

McDonald’s have confirmed all UK & Ireland drive-thrus will reopen next week.

The fast-food giant made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

It read: "We can today announce that by 4 June, 1,020 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for drive-thru or McDelivery.

"This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too

"This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

"Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 27, 2020

"In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close drive-thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers.

"We will continue to work with local authorities and the police as we extend our reopening plans.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments and limit your spend to £25."

McDonald’s said it will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day, so keep your eyes peeled!

