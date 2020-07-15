McDonald’s Price Cut: Full List Of Cheaper Items On Menu Following VAT Reduction

McDonald's has slashed the prices of items on their menu following the new tax cut. Picture: PA/Twitter

McDonald’s is set to reduce the price of some fan-favourite items on the menu following the government’s VAT price cut and here’s a full list of which items will be cheaper.

McDonald’s is opting for cheaper items on its menu after the government announced a VAT reduction for hospitality and tourism.

The fast-food chain will be cutting the prices of some meals, breakfast items and some other widely popular faves including Big Macs, Happy Meals and Chicken McNuggets.

The reduced prices, which came into action at 5am today [July 15], may vary across the UK.

We’ve gathered a full list of McDonald’s price cut menu below…

McDonald’s price cut: Full list of cheaper items on the menu

- Breakfast meals - 50p reduction

- McMuffins - 30p reduction

- McNuggets - 20p reduction

- Big Mac - 20p reduction

- Quarter pounder with cheese - 20p reduction

- Filet O'Fish - 20p reduction

- McChicken Sandwich - 20p reduction

- Veggie Deluxe - 20p reduction

- Extra Value Meals - 40p reduction

- Happy Meals - 30p reduction

- Black and white coffee - 40p reduction

- Premium coffees - 30p reduction

McDonald's has reduced some of its menu prices. Picture: PA

Despite the price cut, not all items on the menu will be affected by the tax reduction.

Fries, cheese sides, cold drinks, desserts and chicken nugget share boxes won’t be changing their prices.

McDonald’s CEO of UK and Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said: "It has been an unprecedented four months. After 45 years serving the UK, at no point did we expect to close every restaurant for any period of time. As ever, I am incredibly proud of the way everyone in the McDonald’s system has worked together to return quickly and safely to the communities in which we operate, from farmers and suppliers right through to our restaurant teams."I am writing to you today with our response to recent announcements from the UK Government.

"Last week’s package of business support from the Chancellor was a vital boost for our sector. Daily headlines on the challenges faced by retail and hospitality cause such uncertainty for so many. I am very grateful for the support from our franchisees, who balance the needs of their local businesses with that principle of returning their employees back to work and customer support; many of them have faced challenges while we were closed, and are working hard to recover their businesses."

