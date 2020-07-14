Face Masks Must Be Worn In Shops From 24 July, Government Set To Announce

Face masks must be worn in supermarkets and shops under new rules. Picture: PA images

The Government are set to announce face masks must be worn in shops from 24 July.

Face masks are set to become mandatory in shops across England from July 24.

The Health secretary, Matt Hancock, is expected to announce the move in the House of Commons today.

Shoppers will have to wear a face mask in England from 24 July. Picture: PA images

Anybody not wearing a mask inside a supermarket and all other shops could face a fine of up to £100.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed wearing a mask for the first time in public last week.

While making a visit to the London ambulance service, he said: “The scientific evidence of face coverings, and the importance of stopping aerosol droplets; that’s been growing. So I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering.”

Face coverings were made compulsory on public transport in England on 15 June.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the move last month.

He said: He said: “I can announce that as of Monday June 15 face coverings will become mandatory on public transport.

“That doesn’t mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings. It means the kind of face covering, you can easily make at home. There will be exemptions to these rules for very young children, for disabled people and those with breathing difficulties.

“We need to ensure every precaution is taken on buses, trains, aircraft, and on ferries.

“With more people using transport the evidence suggests wearing face coverings offers some – albeit limited – protection against the spread for the virus.”

Many celebs including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian have released face masks over the past few weeks which are available to buy online.

