Government Announce 50 Per Cent Off Voucher Scheme For Restaurants Across The Country

8 July 2020, 13:35 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 13:39

As part of the government’s scheme to get the economy moving again, diners having sit-down meals between Monday and Wednesday can get a discount on their bill.

Rishi Sunak today (8 July) announced plans to get the country back on its feet amid the coronavirus pandemic, with one key plan encouraging people to use the hospitality industry.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced in Parliament restaurants and their staff will be supported by the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme throughout next month.

Rishi Sunak Announces Kickstart Jobs Scheme To Create Thousands Of Jobs For Young People

Throughout August, the government will give diners a 50 per cent reduction, up to £10 per head, on sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday.

It applies for adults and children.

Diners can get £10 off per head at restaurants across the country in August
Diners can claim 50 per cent off, up to £10 per head
The scheme aims to boost the restaurant industry following three months of closure throughout lockdown.

Such a measure has never been tried in this country.

Businesses will first need to register with the scheme through a “simple website” which launches on Monday.

Restaurants can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days.

