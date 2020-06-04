Face Masks To Be Made Compulsory On Public Transport From 15 June

Face masks will now be compulsory on public transport. Picture: PA images

Face masks must be worn on public transport from 15 June.

Face masks are set to become compulsory on public transport from 15 June.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement during Thursday’s Downing Street press conference.

When Are Other Year Groups Returning To School? As Reception And Year 1 Re-Open

He said: “I can announce that as of Monday June 15 face coverings will become mandatory on public transport.

“That doesn’t mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings. It means the kind of face covering, you can easily make at home. There will be exemptions to these rules for very young children, for disabled people and those with breathing difficulties.

“We need to ensure every precaution is taken on buses, trains, aircraft, and on ferries.

“With more people using transport the evidence suggests wearing face coverings offers some – albeit limited – protection against the spread for the virus.”

London's mayor Sadiq Khan added: “I encourage anyone travelling on public transport, or anywhere you can’t keep a safe 2 metre distance, to wear a face covering, but from Monday 15 June, everyone must wear a covering over their nose and mouth for the entirety of any journeys made using the public transport network. This will be mandatory and will help everyone be safer.

“TfL continues to work hard to maximise services despite staff being ill, shielding or self-isolating. The reality is that due to social distancing the effective capacity of public transport services has been dramatically reduced. We can only carry between 13% - 15% of passengers.

“We all must play our part by working from home if we can and making journeys on foot or by bike if at all possible in order to keep the service safe for those who really need it. I want to thank Londoners who have made monumental sacrifices over the last ten weeks and stuck to the rules. I urge them to continue to do so to help save lives.”

Many celebs including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian have released face masks over the past few weeks which are available to buy online.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News