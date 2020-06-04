Face Masks To Be Made Compulsory On Public Transport From 15 June

4 June 2020, 17:51

Face masks will now be compulsory on public transport.
Face masks will now be compulsory on public transport. Picture: PA images

Face masks must be worn on public transport from 15 June.

Face masks are set to become compulsory on public transport from 15 June.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement during Thursday’s Downing Street press conference.

When Are Other Year Groups Returning To School? As Reception And Year 1 Re-Open

He said: “I can announce that as of Monday June 15 face coverings will become mandatory on public transport.

“That doesn’t mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings. It means the kind of face covering, you can easily make at home. There will be exemptions to these rules for very young children, for disabled people and those with breathing difficulties.

“We need to ensure every precaution is taken on buses, trains, aircraft, and on ferries.

“With more people using transport the evidence suggests wearing face coverings offers some – albeit limited – protection against the spread for the virus.”

London's mayor Sadiq Khan added: “I encourage anyone travelling on public transport, or anywhere you can’t keep a safe 2 metre distance, to wear a face covering, but from Monday 15 June, everyone must wear a covering over their nose and mouth for the entirety of any journeys made using the public transport network. This will be mandatory and will help everyone be safer.

“TfL continues to work hard to maximise services despite staff being ill, shielding or self-isolating. The reality is that due to social distancing the effective capacity of public transport services has been dramatically reduced. We can only carry between 13% - 15% of passengers.

“We all must play our part by working from home if we can and making journeys on foot or by bike if at all possible in order to keep the service safe for those who really need it. I want to thank Londoners who have made monumental sacrifices over the last ten weeks and stuck to the rules. I urge them to continue to do so to help save lives.”

Many celebs including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian have released face masks over the past few weeks which are available to buy online.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Surge in rental market as 'lockdown tensions' cause people to seek to move

Rental Spike As Lockdown 'Tensions' & Job Losses Cause People To Move House

Primark will reopen later this month.

Which Primark Stores Are Reopening & Will There Be A Sale? UK Stores To Open Shops On 15 June
Britons to be allowed to holiday in Greece with safety precautions in place

Britons Will Be Able To Holiday In Greece But Are Subject To Special Safety Precautions

Schools in the UK begin a phased reopening on 1 June

When Are Other Year Groups Returning To School As Reception And Year 1 Re-Open

Will schools be open in the summer holidays? Here's what's been said

Back To School: Will Schools Open In The Summer Holidays?

Up to six people can now meet up in an outdoor space

Boris Johnson Announces Up To Six People Can Meet Outside From Monday

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Nick Jonas prefers performing with the Jonas Brothers than as a solo artist

WATCH: Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers

Exclusive
Katy Perry spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant during quarantine

WATCH: Katy Perry Gets Real About Difficulties Of Being Pregnant During Quarantine

Katy Perry

Exclusive
Jax Jones hosted a mini-golf date for his wife

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night