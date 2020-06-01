When Are Other Year Groups Returning To School As Reception And Year 1 Re-Open

1 June 2020, 14:47

Schools in the UK begin a phased reopening on 1 June
Schools in the UK begin a phased reopening on 1 June. Picture: Getty

Some school years re-opened in the UK today after over two months of being shut due to coronavirus. But when is each year group likely to return?

Schools are beginning a gradual re-opening today (1 June) as the nation begins its phased exit from coronavirus lockdown, but each year group is returning at a different time.

Some primary years are able to return to schools, while the return for most secondary years remains unclear.

Back To School: Will Schools Open In The Summer Holidays?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in May the aim was to get secondary pupils taking exams next year to “get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays”, but only Year 10 and Year 12 have been given a date they can return to school.

Which year groups are going back to school from 1 June?

Reception and Year 1 returned to school on 1 June
Reception and Year 1 returned to school on 1 June. Picture: PA

The week beginning 1 June (today), nursery and pre-school children as well as children in Reception, Year one, and Year six will be able to return to school.

Since the beginning of lockdown, some schools stayed open for priority pupils including the children of key workers.

Pupils returning will now be asked to stay two metres apart where possible and most classrooms will have a limit of up to 15.

Parents are also advised not to let their children bring in anything from home.

When are year 10 and year 12 going back to school?

The government has announced secondary schools will be able to reopen for year groups 10 and 12 from 15 June, but only a quarter of students from those years will be allowed in the school at any one time.

This could see a staggered start time to school hours.

When are other year groups going back to school?

It’s looking unlikely schools will make a full return in September, and parents are being warned of local lockdowns if regions see a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

A full return of every year group in primary and secondary schools is yet to be determined.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Primark will reopen later this month.

Which Primark Stores Are Reopening & Will There Be A Sale? UK Stores To Open Shops On 15 June
Britons to be allowed to holiday in Greece with safety precautions in place

Britons Will Be Able To Holiday In Greece But Are Subject To Special Safety Precautions

Will schools be open in the summer holidays? Here's what's been said

Back To School: Will Schools Open In The Summer Holidays?

Up to six people can now meet up in an outdoor space

Boris Johnson Announces Up To Six People Can Meet Outside From Monday

The Premier League is restarting on 17 June

Premier League To Restart On 17 June

Boris Johnson mentioned the 'R value' in his conference

Coronavirus: What Is The ‘R Rate' & How Is It Calculated?

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Nick Jonas prefers performing with the Jonas Brothers than as a solo artist

WATCH: Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers

Exclusive
Katy Perry spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant during quarantine

WATCH: Katy Perry Gets Real About Difficulties Of Being Pregnant During Quarantine

Katy Perry

Exclusive
Jax Jones hosted a mini-golf date for his wife

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night