Back To School: Will Schools Open In The Summer Holidays?

Will schools be open in the summer holidays? Here's what's been said. Picture: PA

The Coronavirus lockdown is officially easing allowing certain years to go back to school. But will students now be expected to go to school over the summer to catch up? Here’s what we know.

The beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 saw all schools across the United Kingdom close down and now, slowly, we’re seeing certain school years make their return to education.

However, with many students having missed out on important school time, parents and children are asking if schools will open in the summer holidays to help them catch up.

With it not looking likely that schools will be fully running by the time students usually break up for the summer holidays, it seems that summer school could be a possibility.

So, will schools open during the summer holidays? And what have education experts said about it? Here’s what we know:

Coronavirus: Schools and pupils might have to play catch up over summer holidays. Picture: PA

Will schools open in the summer holidays?

At the moment, no official statement has been made over school summer holidays which means they’ll be closed unless Boris Johnson and the government say otherwise.

The Department of Education has said it's unlikely it will keep schools open. Picture: PA

What has been said about schools staying open during summer holidays?

A recent statement from the former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw has said schools staying opening could be necessary for some pupils.

He said: “Schools have really got to ensure that recovery programmes are put in place – that might mean working in holiday periods, it might mean weekend work with examinations due.”

The Department of Education has gone against that though and said keeping school open at this time is “not realistic”.