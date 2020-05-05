When Is Boris Johnson’s Next Coronavirus Lockdown Announcement?

Boris Johnson will be giving an update on the plans to ease the lockdown measures. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is set to give his next announcement this week, where he will be reviewing the COVID-19 lockdown, but when will he be making the announcement?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisors will be addressing the nation this week and is expected to deliver an update on the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The review could see the ease of social distancing measures with a potential lockdown exit strategy as Boris plans on unveiling a ‘roadmap’ setting to show how he intends on ‘re-starting the economy’.

As suggested last week, he may advise that the British public wear face masks, going forward, as part of the lockdown exit strategy.

He said: “I think what, and I again I will defer to Chris and Patrick, but what I think SAGE is saying and what I certainly agree with is that as part of coming out of the lockdown I do think that face coverings will be useful both for epidemiological reasons but also for giving people confidence they can go back to work.”

So when is set to give his next announcement?

When is Boris Johnson’s next coronavirus announcement?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s extension of lockdown took place on April 16, meaning the next government review is set to be on Thursday, May 7.

However, Boris is due to make the review on Sunday, May 10, where he’ll reveal the UK’s exit strategy.

As the Prime Minister mentioned last week, we must pass five key tests before we can put the plan into action.

These are, as Boris said: "We must be sure that we can continue to protect the NHS and its ability to cope.

“We must see a sustained fall in deaths.

“We must be sure that the infection rate is falling.

“We must overcome the operational and logistical challenges on testing and PPE.

“Fifth, and this is the most important, we must all make sure that the measures we take do not risk a second spike that would overwhelm the NHS.”

