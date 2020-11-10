McDonald’s Are Launching A Meat-Free ‘McPlant’ Burger

McDonald's is launching a meat-free burger called 'McPlant'. Picture: PA/McDonald's

McDonald’s are launching a meat-free ‘McPlant’ burger!

McDonald’s are the latest fast food giant to launch a plant-based burger option which they are naming ‘McPlant’.

The meat-free option includes a patty that a popular Los Angeles-based company, named Beyond Meat, has apparently co-created.

McDonald's will launch the meat-free burger in 2021. Picture: PA images

And that’s not all, according to reports, they are also planning to launch other meat-free options, including chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches.

McDonald’s international president Ian Borden said: “As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products.

"Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant.

"McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s.

“In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches.

"And, we expect some markets will test the burger next year. We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product.

"When customers are ready for it, we are ready for them.”

McDonald’s biggest competitors, including Burger King and KFC, already offer plant-based options, so it was only a matter of time before they got on board.

The ‘McPlant’ - also known as the ‘PLT’ - will arrive in 2021. However, it’s unclear if it will be available to buy worldwide.

We'll keep you posted!

