McDonald’s Is Adding Katsu Curry Chicken Nuggets To The Menu

22 December 2020, 13:15

McDonald's are introducing a new flavour of chicken nuggets
McDonald's are introducing a new flavour of chicken nuggets. Picture: Getty / McDonald's

McDonald’s are making all our chicken nugget dreams come true with katsu curry flavour.

McDonald’s may be the last thing on your mind in the run-up to a heavy few days over Christmas but once the festivities are out the way McDonald’s are giving us another delicacy to look forward to – katsu curry nuggets.

McDonald’s Are Launching A Meat-Free ‘McPlant’ Burger

Katsu curry is quite literally a flavour everyone is a fan of, so of course it makes sense to merge it with the mighty nugget.

Katsu Curry nuggets will be available from 30 November
Katsu Curry nuggets will be available from 30 November. Picture: McDonald's

The snack arrives in the fast food chain on 30 December but you’ll have to be quick as they’ll only be on the menu for six weeks as a special New Year treat!

McDonald’s announced the 2020-redeeming news by declaring: “What happens when you take two modern icons in the shape of Katsu Curry and Chicken McNuggets, and bring them together for the first time? The new limited edition Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets are match made in heaven and everything you didn’t know you needed until this very moment.

“Hitting our restaurants on the 30th December, they are the tastiest way to wave goodbye to 2020 and start the new year as you mean to go on!

“If you want to try them then you'll have to be quick, as they're around for just six weeks. 100% chicken breast meat in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb coating, served with our classic Sweet Curry dip – need we say more?”

The Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets will be available in six, nine and 20 piece boxes with prices starting from £2.59.

Are you drooling? 'Cos we are.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity And TV News

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been dating since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry Share Rare Steamy Snap From Topless Photoshoot

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend reflected on his 'rollercoaster' year

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Sean Sagar Reflects On ‘Negative’ 2020 In First Post Since Little Mix Star Quit The Band
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury flew to Dubai and then the Maldives

Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Followers Criticising Her Maldives Holiday Amid Tightening Covid Rules
Ariana Grande Family

Who Are Ariana Grande’s Family? Everything You Need To Know About Her Mum, Brother & More

Ariana Grande

Jesy Nelson returns to Instagram after leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Returns To Instagram For The First Time Since Leaving Little Mix

Ariana Grande's engagement ring apparently cost £260k

Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Has A Touching Story Behind It

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is