McDonald’s Is Adding Katsu Curry Chicken Nuggets To The Menu

McDonald's are introducing a new flavour of chicken nuggets. Picture: Getty / McDonald's

McDonald’s are making all our chicken nugget dreams come true with katsu curry flavour.

McDonald’s may be the last thing on your mind in the run-up to a heavy few days over Christmas but once the festivities are out the way McDonald’s are giving us another delicacy to look forward to – katsu curry nuggets.

McDonald’s Are Launching A Meat-Free ‘McPlant’ Burger

Katsu curry is quite literally a flavour everyone is a fan of, so of course it makes sense to merge it with the mighty nugget.

Katsu Curry nuggets will be available from 30 November. Picture: McDonald's

The snack arrives in the fast food chain on 30 December but you’ll have to be quick as they’ll only be on the menu for six weeks as a special New Year treat!

McDonald’s announced the 2020-redeeming news by declaring: “What happens when you take two modern icons in the shape of Katsu Curry and Chicken McNuggets, and bring them together for the first time? The new limited edition Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets are match made in heaven and everything you didn’t know you needed until this very moment.

“Hitting our restaurants on the 30th December, they are the tastiest way to wave goodbye to 2020 and start the new year as you mean to go on!

“If you want to try them then you'll have to be quick, as they're around for just six weeks. 100% chicken breast meat in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb coating, served with our classic Sweet Curry dip – need we say more?”

The Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets will be available in six, nine and 20 piece boxes with prices starting from £2.59.

Are you drooling? 'Cos we are.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity And TV News