McDonald’s Increase Price Of 99p Cheeseburger For The First Time In 14 Years

McDonald’s has increased the price of its cheeseburger. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

McDonald’s has put up the price of its cheeseburger due to rising costs around the world.

McDonald’s has told consumers its adding between 10p and 20p to some of its menu items, including the beloved cheeseburger.

The price of a cheeseburger has increased from 99p to £1.19.

Luca Bish Shows Off Teeth Transformation After Getting Veneers In Turkey

The change comes amid increasing pressures on companies to adjust to rising costs on things like fuel, wages and ingredients in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Food prices are rising around the world in light of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

In an email to customers, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said they were facing ‘tough choices’ about its prices.

He wrote: “We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

Mr Macrow added: "Just like you, our company, our franchises who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.

"At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

McDonald's is increasing the price of a number of items on its mennu. Picture: Getty

McDonald's wrote to customers letting them know about its price changes. Picture: Getty

"But, today's pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices."

Breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees and McNugget share boxes are said to be among other items affected by the price change.

The changes came into effect on Wednesday [27 July].

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital