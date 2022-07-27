McDonald’s Increase Price Of 99p Cheeseburger For The First Time In 14 Years

27 July 2022, 12:47

McDonald’s has increased the price of its cheeseburger
McDonald’s has increased the price of its cheeseburger. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

McDonald’s has put up the price of its cheeseburger due to rising costs around the world.

McDonald’s has told consumers its adding between 10p and 20p to some of its menu items, including the beloved cheeseburger.

The price of a cheeseburger has increased from 99p to £1.19.

Luca Bish Shows Off Teeth Transformation After Getting Veneers In Turkey

The change comes amid increasing pressures on companies to adjust to rising costs on things like fuel, wages and ingredients in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Food prices are rising around the world in light of the pandemic
Food prices are rising around the world in light of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

In an email to customers, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said they were facing ‘tough choices’ about its prices.

He wrote: “We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

Mr Macrow added: "Just like you, our company, our franchises who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.

"At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

McDonald's is increasing the price of a number of items on its mennu
McDonald's is increasing the price of a number of items on its mennu. Picture: Getty
McDonald's wrote to customers letting them know about its price changes
McDonald's wrote to customers letting them know about its price changes. Picture: Getty

"But, today's pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices."

Breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees and McNugget share boxes are said to be among other items affected by the price change.

The changes came into effect on Wednesday [27 July].

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

How did Lizzo get so famous?

The Lizzo Lowdown: A Roadmap To Every Album From The 'Special' Songstress

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Luca Bish's sister releases a statement in his defence

Love Island's Luca Defended By Sister Online Following Argument With Gemma

Love Island

Selena Gomez got reflective about her twenties

Selena Gomez Reflects On The Past Decade As She Turns 30

The Love Island talent show had everyone in stitches

8 Love Island Talent Show Memes That Sum Up Fans' Reactions

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star