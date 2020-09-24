McDonald’s Announce Changes To Services & Opening Hours After New Covid-19 Rules Are Introduced

24 September 2020, 11:01

McDonald's has had to make changes to its service after the new coronavirus rules
McDonald's has had to make changes to its service after the new coronavirus rules. Picture: Getty

McDonald’s UK have outlined the changes to its service as the new coronavirus rules are implemented.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a string of new rules in coronavirus restrictions this week, meaning food chains such as McDonald’s have had to make changes to the way they operate.

Part of these changes include a 10pm curfew on hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants.

However, McDonald’s are able to keep open over 800 of its drive-thrus after 10pm.

McDonald's will keep open over 800 drive-thru lanes after the 10pm curfew
McDonald's will keep open over 800 drive-thru lanes after the 10pm curfew. Picture: Getty

McDonald’s will still be open for takeaways, but with a new opening and closing time slot.

Confirming the changes on Twitter, McDonald’s explained how they will serve customers from now on.

As of Thursday 24 September, McDonald’s customers can visit for takeaway, dine-in, drive thru and order McDelivery through Uber Eats and Just Eat between the hours of 5am and 10pm.

Dine-in customers will continue to be served by table service using the app.

After 10pm, over 800 drive thru lanes will remain open and McDelivery will continue to be available in over 800 restaurants via Uber Eats and Just Eat.

You can find your nearest McDonald’s drive-thru using the branch locator tool on the app and on their website.

