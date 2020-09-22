Boris Johnson's Speech: The New Coronavirus Measures Announced By The Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has outlined the new measures in tackling the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons today with an update on the new coronavirus measures the country will have to adhere to in the coming weeks and months.

Less than three months after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, tighter rules will be re-introduced to curb the recent sharp increase in new infections.

Among the changes, pubs will now have to close early and the government’s work from home advice has been re-introduced after they encouraged workers back to the office in August.

Here are the new coronavirus restrictions, announced by Mr Johnson in parliament today:

What are the new coronavirus measures?

Masks will now be required in restaurants except when seated at the table. Picture: Getty

- Office workers who can work from home must do so, unless they work in industries such as construction, hospitality or retail.

- From Thursday 24 September all pubs, bars, and restaurants must operate with table service only.

- All hospitality venues they must close at 10pm, the same applies to takeaways.

- Requirement to wear face masks now extends to retail, taxis, staff and customers in indoor hospitality – except when seated at a table.

- Retail and leisure industries must continue to follow covid-19 guidelines.

- 15 people can attend weddings and receptions.

- Up to 30 people can attend funerals.

- The rule of six now applies to all adult indoor teams sports.

What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today?

The prime minister will address the nation on Tuesday evening. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8pm on the new restrictions, which will be televised on BBC One, BBC News and Sky News.

He will re-iterate his message from the House of Commons, this time speaking directly to the public.

A 10pm curfew will be introduced on hospitality venues. Picture: Getty

It comes a week after the ‘rule of six’ was introduced, making it illegal for groups of over six people to gather in a social setting – this is also set to face an increase in enforcement measures to ensure people are obeying it.

The new restrictions come after chief scientific advisors to the government, Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance warned the UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day if the infection rates continue as they are.

