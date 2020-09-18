Two-Week National Lockdown In October Under Discussion By Ministers

The government’s scientific advisors have advised a two-week national lockdown in October.

As the number of coronavirus infections rise once again across the country, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has not ruled out a second national lockdown.

Scientific advisors to the government have proposed a two-week national lockdown in October to try and tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases.

New Coronavirus Rules Could See 10pm Curfew Introduced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be weighing up whether to introduce national restrictions for a short period, as coronavirus cases continue to double every week.

The UK could be put on national lockdown again. Picture: PA

The two-week lockdown would keep schools and workplaces open, but restrictions would be placed on people’s social lives.

However, a final decision is yet to be made as ministers await to see if the ‘rule of six’ has any impact on slowing the rise in cases.

Mr Hancock told Nick Ferrari on LBC: “The last line of defence is a national lockdown. I want to avoid that and a local lockdown is a tool in our armoury."

“We’re prepared to take the action that is necessary.”

The UK's next national lockdown could see workplaces and schools remain open. Picture: Getty

He also told Sky News’ Kay Burley: “I don't want to see that but we will do whatever is necessary to keep people safe in a very difficult pandemic."

Mr Hancock then warned the country “needs to come together” to recognise the “serious challenge” as the number of people ending up in hospital is also increasing.

The lockdown could coincide with the October school half-term.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News