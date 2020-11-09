McDonalds' Christmas Menu Including Celebrations McFlurry Has Arrived To Save 2020

McDonald's unveil Christmas menu. Picture: McDonald's

McDonald's have launched their Christmas menu which includes a Celebrations McFlurry, a Salted Caramel Latte and a double Big Mac.

McDonald's has revealed its festive menu for 2020 which includes a Celebrations flavoured McFlurry, a double big mac and festive drinks and desserts and we honestly couldn't imagine better timing for their announcement.

As England and other parts of the UK are thrust into another lockdown, people are looking to anything to brighten up these winter days and the fast food chain have given it their best shot!

First Coronavirus Vaccine Is 90 Per Cent Effective In Trial 'Milestone'

McDonald's announce Celebrations McFlurry for Christmas. Picture: McDonald's

The Celebrations McFlurry, which NGL, we are most excited for out of all the options will contains pieces of Maltesers, Galaxy, Mars, Twix as well as caramel sauce.

The double big mac will contain four whole beef patties rather than the original two which has us wondering how you tackle such a beast of a burger- but we will be taking on the challenge.

It is almost Christmas after all.

McDonald's launch double Big Mac on 2020 festive menu. Picture: McDonald's

For festive drink lovers, they've launched a Salted Caramel Latte which only costs £1.69 which is so dangerously cheap we're worried we're going to be on one a day very soon...

Christmas Coffee shouldn’t cost a fortune 🎄 — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) November 4, 2020

Obviously, until the 2nd December, you can only get a McDonald's to takeaway or delivered as all restaurants have been forced to close their doors to help fight the rising cases of COVID-19.

There might not be a whole lot to look forward to right now, but this is definitely something to put a smile on our faces!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News