First Coronavirus Vaccine Is 90 Per Cent Effective In Trial 'Milestone'

9 November 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 9 November 2020, 12:29

The first covid vaccine is looking promising
The first covid vaccine is looking promising. Picture: Getty

The first Covid-19 vaccine is looking promising, exceeding the expectations of most scientists.

The first coronavirus vaccine can prevent more than 90 per cent of people from contracting Covid-19, large-scale trials by Pfizer/BioNTech have shown.

Boris Johnson Assures Lockdown Will Only Last Four Weeks

The analysis shows a better performance than most experts had hoped for, after regulators said they would approve a vaccine that is 50 per cent effective.

The company claim there have been no serious side-effects.

Their vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” said Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and CEO.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

The company claim there have been no serious side effects
The company claim there have been no serious side effects. Picture: Getty

There are around 12 vaccine trials that have reached the final stages of testing, but this is the first to show any results.

The vaccine works by injecting part of the virus’ genetic code in order to train the immune system.

Two doses would be needed, three weeks apart.

If approved by regulators this month, Pfizer are aiming to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

The UK has already ordered 30 million doses.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

AJ Pritchard's age, net worth and Instagram revealed.

AJ Pritchard: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Revealed

Perrie Edwards defends Little Mix's raunchy lyrics

Perrie Edwards Defends Sexual 'Confetti' Lyrics: "We're Mature Women"

Little Mix slayed at the EMAs 2020

WATCH: Little Mix At The EMAs – Their Performance And Four Moments We Can't StopWATCH: Little Mix At The EMAs – Their Performance And Four Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
AJ Pritchard has 'tested positive for Covid-19' days before the launch of I'm A Celeb 2020.

AJ Pritchard ‘Tests Positive For Covid-19’ & Throws I’m A Celeb Launch Into Chaos

Gigi Hadid shares first photo of baby daughter

Gigi Hadid Posts First Selfie With Baby Girl Saying She 'Burps Sunshine'

This year's full I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up has been announced

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up