Boris Johnson Assures Lockdown Will Only Last Four Weeks

5 November 2020, 17:32

Boris Johnson insisted four weeks in lockdown is enough
Boris Johnson insisted four weeks in lockdown is enough. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the new lockdown in England is only planned to be in place for four weeks.

After Boris Johnson announced the second lockdown coming into force today (5 November), he insisted lockdown restrictions would be in place for four weeks.

People have remained concerned the second lockdown will be extended, like it was the first time around back in March to keep coronavirus infection rates under control.

But in an address to the nation on Thursday evening he assured the new lockdown is set to be in place for only four weeks.

The Prime Minister said: “This is not a repeat of the spring, and though these measures are tough they are time limited.

“The advice I’ve received is that the four weeks is enough to make a real impact. So on 2 December we plan to move back to a tiered approach.

“There is light the end of the tunnel.”

He also assured the government is working together on a plan to ensure families can be with one another over the Christmas period.

Boris’ plan follows the steps similar to Wales and Northern Ireland, who implemented their own ‘circuit breaker’ lockdowns before England followed suit.

Wales’ lockdown comes to an end on 9 November, while Northern Ireland’s restrictions will be lifted on 13 November.

When England exits the current lockdown, the tier system which divided the country into three types of local restrictions will come back into force.

See more More News

