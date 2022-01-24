McDonald’s Remove Items From Breakfast Menu & Hint New Addition Is To Come

McDonald's has removed items from their breakfast menu. Picture: Getty

McDonald’s have made changes yet again to their menu, this time it’s the breakfast options.

McDonald’s has announced bagels and breakfast wraps have officially been removed from the menu.

The fast food giant said the ‘love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.’

In a statement they said: “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps.

McDonald's have removed bagels and wraps from their breakfast menu. Picture: McDonald's/Twitter

“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, Breakfast Bagels & Breakfast Wraps will not be returning to the menu.

“We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.

“We want our fans to know this is a mutual decision, to the extend that a bagel can make its own decision.”

The fast food chain then hinted a new addition will be introduced to the breakfast options later on in the year.

McDonald's hinted a new item will be added to the breakfast menu soon. Picture: Getty

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our union. As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bae on the scene later this year… no comment.

“But now it’s time to say, ‘that’s a wrap’. And bagel.

“And that the McMuffin is 99p today.”

Pop star Olly Murs was among the fans to reply that they’re ‘devastated.’

Fans of the eatery are now concerned for the future of grilled chicken, after ‘a trial separation period.’

