Ibiza Confirms Nightclubs Will Open In April In What Will Be Longest Season Ever

21 January 2022, 14:00

Ibiza clubs will reopen in April
Ibiza clubs will reopen in April. Picture: Getty
Ibiza is finally opening its nightclubs, for a season which will be the party island’s longest ever.

Ibiza nightclubs will be opening earlier than usual, in April, two weeks before the typical opening week.

If ‘all goes well’, the season will continue into October and November according to a report by Diario Di Ibiza.

The early opening was confirmed by José Luis Benitez, Manager of Leisure of Ibiza, who said nightclubs on the island had been flooded with questions online about whether they’re opening this year.

The party capital of the world will reopen fully for the first time since 2019
The party capital of the world will reopen fully for the first time since 2019. Picture: Getty

He added: “All of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season.”

Only a handful of clubs were able to open last year, for a limited amount of time, with restrictions on capacity, mask-wearing and COVID passports.

Amnesia held its opening and closing parties on the same weekend in October 2021.

Ibiza partygoers are already booking up for the summer
Ibiza partygoers are already booking up for the summer. Picture: Getty

COVID passports may still be required this year, but this will be a back-up option if infections rise again.

Ibiza’s club scene hasn’t been fully open since summer 2019.

2022 is expected to be the White Isle’s ‘year of recovery’, with 13 per cent more holiday homes than 2019 already booked up for the year.

