Maya Jama & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying Together Twice In One Weekend

21 February 2023, 14:56

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have been partying
Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have been partying. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen partying together two nights in a row on BAFTA weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama certainly had a busy schedule, what with her duties as Love Island's host and the presenter of Aftersun, but that doesn't stop her from attending the most exciting celebrity events – and that goes for BAFTA weekend too!

She was spotted partying with none other than Leonardo Dicaprio on two separate occasions as the Hollywood star threw a bash before the British Academy Film Awards in London.

Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

Maya, 28, and Leo, 48, were first spotted at the Titanic star's party ahead of the awards ceremony on Saturday night (February 18) at celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse.

It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and YouTuber Joe Sugg showing up among many more.

Maya Jama was spotted at events all weekend
Maya Jama was spotted at events all weekend. Picture: Getty

The following night both celebrities were in attendance at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co after-party, the soirée was hosted in yet another lavish venue, Annabel's Private Members' Club.

An insider spoke to the tabloids about the Love Island host's busy weekend in showbiz, they said: "Maya's schedule is ridiculously busy at the moment but she is making time to work hard and play hard.

"She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-Bafta party," they added, "she couldn't possibly turn down that opportunity."

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a pre-BAFTAs party in London
Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a pre-BAFTAs party in London. Picture: Alamy
Maya photographed at Vogue's post award show bash
Maya photographed at Vogue's post award show bash. Picture: Getty

The source explained that she pushed through her busy calendar to party two nights in a row: "But she was ready to go again on Sunday night."

Looks like both events didn't tire out the celebrities as the publication's insider went on to reveal that "they were two of the last people left standing at the late-night event".

"They really know how to party," they concluded.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian teases season 3 update of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Teases Glimpse At Season 3 Of The Kardashians

Harry Styles performed a new stunt on stage

Fans React To Harry Styles Recreating Australian Tradition On Tour

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

The lowdown on when You season 4 part 2 will be released

When Is You Season 4 Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star