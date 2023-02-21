Maya Jama & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying Together Twice In One Weekend

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have been partying. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen partying together two nights in a row on BAFTA weekend.

Maya Jama certainly had a busy schedule, what with her duties as Love Island's host and the presenter of Aftersun, but that doesn't stop her from attending the most exciting celebrity events – and that goes for BAFTA weekend too!

She was spotted partying with none other than Leonardo Dicaprio on two separate occasions as the Hollywood star threw a bash before the British Academy Film Awards in London.

Maya, 28, and Leo, 48, were first spotted at the Titanic star's party ahead of the awards ceremony on Saturday night (February 18) at celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse.

It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and YouTuber Joe Sugg showing up among many more.

Maya Jama was spotted at events all weekend. Picture: Getty

The following night both celebrities were in attendance at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co after-party, the soirée was hosted in yet another lavish venue, Annabel's Private Members' Club.

An insider spoke to the tabloids about the Love Island host's busy weekend in showbiz, they said: "Maya's schedule is ridiculously busy at the moment but she is making time to work hard and play hard.

"She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-Bafta party," they added, "she couldn't possibly turn down that opportunity."

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a pre-BAFTAs party in London. Picture: Alamy

Maya photographed at Vogue's post award show bash. Picture: Getty

The source explained that she pushed through her busy calendar to party two nights in a row: "But she was ready to go again on Sunday night."

Looks like both events didn't tire out the celebrities as the publication's insider went on to reveal that "they were two of the last people left standing at the late-night event".

"They really know how to party," they concluded.

