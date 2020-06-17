Matt Hancock Gets Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong On Live TV Because Of Harry Potter

17 June 2020, 11:09

Matt Hancock called Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' when talking about the footballer's incredible campaign that saw the government backtrack to provide free school meals for children over the summer period.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, says he 'may have had Harry Potter on his mind' when calling footballer Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV in what's been branded an embarrassing blunder.

Mr Hancock was thanking the premier league footballer for his successful campaign to get the government to provide free school meals to disadvantaged children throughout the summer when he got his name wrong live on Sky News.

COVID-19: Boris Johnson Confirms 'Breakthrough' Drug To Be Available On NHS

Marcus, 22, who plays for Manchester United, launched a campaign for the government to change their decision over free school meals, which he succeeded in doing.

The government will spend £120m feeding 1.3 million children over the summer holidays.

Matt Hancock recounted how the government's U-turn came around on Sky News when he said: "I'll tell you what happened, the Prime Minister talked to Daniel Rashford."

"He considered it and made his decision. I think it's terrific."

Matt Hancock explains why he called Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV
Matt Hancock explains why he called Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV. Picture: Getty Images/ Sky News/ Harry Potter

Later, when he was talking to LBC, Mr Hancock explained it had been 'too early in the morning' and his son is reading the books.

He said: "My seven-year-old listens to Harry Potter... avidly, including at 5.30 this morning when I got up to do this morning’s media round."

Marcus Rashford brushed off the error, joking he's been called 'much worse' the past few days, with Matt calling him a 'credit' to the nation.

