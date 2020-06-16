COVID-19: Boris Johnson Confirms 'Breakthrough' Drug To Be Available On NHS

16 June 2020, 17:35

Boris Johnson says breakthrough steroid to become available on NHS
Boris Johnson says breakthrough steroid to become available on NHS. Picture: PM Conference live/ Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Dexamethasone, a drug proven to reduce the risk of death in relation to COVID-19 will become available on the NHS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the breakthrough UK scientists made in relation to the drug Dexamethasone significantly lowering the risk of death in COVID-19 patients and announced it can now be made available on the NHS.

Will Two Metre Rule Be Relaxed? Scientists Say There's 'No Indication' Two Metres Is Safer Than One

Professor Pete Horby explained the steroid drug is 'very cheap' and said of the trial, "What we saw was quite remarkable."

He said the trial found Dexamethasone reduces the risk of death for patients on a ventilator with COVID-19 by about 35% and for patients on oxygen reduces risk by 25%.

Boris Johnson praised the UK scientific community for their efforts.

He said: "I'm delighted that the biggest breakthrough yet had been made by a fantastic group fo scientists here in the UK."

"I'm not really qualified to comment on its effects... but i am proud of these British scientists backed by UK government funding who led the first robust clinical trial in the world to find a Coronavirus treatment proven to reduce the risk of death."

The PM also thanked members of the public for volunteering to take part in the trial.

He said: "I'm grateful to the thousands of patients who volunteered for the trials."

Many were expecting the 2 metre social distancing rule to be relaxed to one metre, but this has not happened.

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

