Geordie Shore Star Marnie Simpson Is Engaged To Boyfriend Casey Johnson After Three Years Together

Marnie Simpson is engaged to boyfriend Casey Johnson. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson is engaged to boyfriend of three years Casey Johnson, less than a year after welcoming their first child.

Marnie Simpson, 28, and Casey Johnson, 25, are engaged, after three years together and almost one year after giving birth to their baby boy, Rox.

Geordie Shore star Marnie and former Union J singer Casey announced their engagement on Sunday, with an emotional selfie of the couple showing off Marnie’s beautiful ring.

Molly-Mae Hague Cuts Long Blonde Hair For Sleek New Short ‘Do

She wrote in the caption: “And just like that I’m now a fiancé and I’m marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky [sic].”

Marnie Simpson announced she is engaged to Casey Johnson. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram

They were soon flooded with messages of congratulations from fellow reality TV stars and fans, with Love Island’s Olivia Buckland writing: “Congratulations angel.”

Former Geordie Shore stars James Tindale and Joel Corry also sent their well-wishes.

Casey shared the same snap on his own profile, writing: “Omg she said yes!”

The husband-and-wife-to-be got together after working on Single AF, an MTV dating show which sent celebrities across the globe to find love.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson dated after taking part in Single AF. Picture: Getty

Marnie and Casey already knew each other before, but grew close when they were put on the same flight to Mexico.

She previously told Mirror Online: “We were sat on the plane for like 13 hours and we didn't watch one movie, we just talked.

"We didn't know each other and it was just so good getting to know each other. What did they expect to happen when they put us together on that long flight? I was obviously going to fall in love with him, look at him."

In October 2018 the couple briefly split but later reunited, and last year Marnie gave birth to their adorable little boy one year on from their breakup.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News