Geordie Shore Star Marnie Simpson Is Engaged To Boyfriend Casey Johnson After Three Years Together

24 August 2020, 12:40

Marnie Simpson is engaged to boyfriend Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson is engaged to boyfriend Casey Johnson. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson is engaged to boyfriend of three years Casey Johnson, less than a year after welcoming their first child.

Marnie Simpson, 28, and Casey Johnson, 25, are engaged, after three years together and almost one year after giving birth to their baby boy, Rox.

Geordie Shore star Marnie and former Union J singer Casey announced their engagement on Sunday, with an emotional selfie of the couple showing off Marnie’s beautiful ring.

Molly-Mae Hague Cuts Long Blonde Hair For Sleek New Short ‘Do

She wrote in the caption: “And just like that I’m now a fiancé and I’m marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky [sic].”

Marnie Simpson announced she is engaged to Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson announced she is engaged to Casey Johnson. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram

They were soon flooded with messages of congratulations from fellow reality TV stars and fans, with Love Island’s Olivia Buckland writing: “Congratulations angel.”

Former Geordie Shore stars James Tindale and Joel Corry also sent their well-wishes.

Casey shared the same snap on his own profile, writing: “Omg she said yes!”

The husband-and-wife-to-be got together after working on Single AF, an MTV dating show which sent celebrities across the globe to find love.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson dated after taking part in Single AF
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson dated after taking part in Single AF. Picture: Getty

Marnie and Casey already knew each other before, but grew close when they were put on the same flight to Mexico.

She previously told Mirror Online: “We were sat on the plane for like 13 hours and we didn't watch one movie, we just talked.

"We didn't know each other and it was just so good getting to know each other. What did they expect to happen when they put us together on that long flight? I was obviously going to fall in love with him, look at him."

In October 2018 the couple briefly split but later reunited, and last year Marnie gave birth to their adorable little boy one year on from their breakup.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

KFC are dropping their iconic slogan for a short while

KFC Temporarily Scraps Hygiene Hazardous Slogan Amid COVID-19 Fears

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in sob fest 'Chemical Hearts'

Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In Amazon Prime Sob Fest

TV & Film

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

ITV ‘Launching New Dating Show The Cabins’ After Postponing Love Island

Simon Cowell will be temporarily replaced by Ashley Banjo on the BGT semi-finals

Diversity Star Ashley Banjo Will Replace Simon Cowell For Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finals

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion now follow each other on social media

Harry Styles Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Collab Rumours After Following Each Other On Instagram
Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta went viral when she posted the recipe

The Meals Gigi Hadid Has Been Cooking To Settle Her Pregnancy Cravings

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters