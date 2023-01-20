Exclusive

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge. Picture: Global

By Savannah Roberts

You don't want to miss this video of Margot Robbie and Diego Calva playing the 'Whisper Challenge'!

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva took on our 'Whisper Challenge' and trust us when we say you won't be able to watch this all the way through without laughing!

Capital's very own Sian Welby went head to head with the Babylon stars as they were tasked with a lip-reading game – all whilst wearing noise-cancelling headphones, and the results are hilarious.

Sian, Margot and Diego take on the challenge. Picture: Global

Diego, who portrays Manny Tores in the film about 1920s Hollywood, even said "I could keep playing this game for a while, it's so cool" – high praise, we'll take it!

The acting duo had to figure out what words were being whispered to them, Sian got them to saying everything from 'Dua Lipa' to 'Infernos Nightclub', niche we know.

It's safe to say... they smashed it! Give it a watch below.

