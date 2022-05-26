Marcus Rashford Gets Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend Lucia Loi With Lavish Proposal

26 May 2022, 10:37

Marcus Rashford and his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi are now engaged!
Marcus Rashford and his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi are now engaged! Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Marcus Rashford is now an engaged man after he went all out to pop the question to his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi.

Congrats are in order for Marcus Rashford and his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi after they got engaged!

The Manchester United footballer confirmed the news in an Instagram post, sharing a glimpse of his heartfelt proposal.

“24.05.22,” Marcus simply captioned the post alongside a snap of him kissing his long-term girlfriend in a giant love heart made out of flowers, with countless candles and white rose petals surrounding them.

According to reports, the 24-year-old popped the question to Lucia whilst on holiday in Hollywood.

Marcus Rashford proposed to his long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi
Marcus Rashford proposed to his long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi. Picture: Alamy

An insider told this tabloid: “They’re over the moon. Marcus has been planning this for a while and wanted to make it special.

“They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed. It was extremely romantic.

“They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends — including his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard.”

Marcus and Lucia are said to have enjoyed a romantic evening where they dined at celeb seafood restaurant Catch LA, with a view of the Hollywood skyline before returning to their villa where the footballer player popped the question.

Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi first began dating when they were 15
Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi first began dating when they were 15. Picture: Getty
Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi got engaged during a romantic trip to Los Angeles
Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi got engaged during a romantic trip to Los Angeles. Picture: Getty
Lucia Loi said 'yes' to Marcus Rashford's proposal
Lucia Loi said 'yes' to Marcus Rashford's proposal. Picture: @lucialoi/Instagram

The source went to add: “All involved are thrilled at the recent news of the engagement.

"Lucia has been a big part of Marcus' life since school, offering stability, a sense of belonging, a relatability, and assurance, that can be rare to find in this world.”

Marcus and Lucia first started dating when they were just 15 years old.

They are said to have briefly split in February 2021 but reconciled by December and have been inseparable ever since.

