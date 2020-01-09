Celebs With Lyme Disease From Justin Bieber & Avril Lavigne To Bella Hadid
9 January 2020, 11:30
Justin Bieber had revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis, saying he's has a 'rough couple of years' but is determined to pull through stronger than ever as he gears up for a new album.
Justin Bieber revealed to the world his heartbreaking Lyme disease diagnosis that has affected his health over the past few years but vowed to battle through and 'overcome' the incurable disease caused by a tick bite.
He isn't the first celebrity to have been diagnosed with the illness that causes rashes, tiredness, headaches and fevers, and other famous faces who have first-hand experience of it have stepped forward to wish the 'Sorry' singer well.
So, let's take a look at some of the stars who have revealed they suffer with the complicated and incurable disease.
The 'Yummy' singer, who has made his musical comeback in 2020, wrote to his 124 million followers:
"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh**, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."
"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."
He and Hailey have been spotted at various doctor surgeries throughout the past few months, and now everyone knows that he's been privately battling a serious health condition.
Bella Hadid
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star and mother to Gigi, Bella and Anwar, Yolanda Hadid, has been a vocal activist about informing people about the severity of Lyme disease ever since she was diagnosed in 2012 and was so ill she wasn't even able to watch TV.
Both Anwar and Bella also diagnosed with Lyme, and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, has thanked the family for 'bringing [her] so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer [her] questions'.
Avril Lavigne
Hailey also shouted out Justin's fellow Canadian, Avril, who revealed she was diagnosed with Lyme in 2014, thanking her for 'all she does to educate people', calling the 'Complicated' singer 'amazing'.
and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕— Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020
The singer was confined to her bed for two years and left 'fighting for her life' posted a heartfelt Instagram encouraged by Justin coming forward with his diagnosis, saying there are 'too many people that have this debilitating disease'.
Avril wrote: "It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority."
"I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease."
View this post on Instagram
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
