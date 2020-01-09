Celebs With Lyme Disease From Justin Bieber & Avril Lavigne To Bella Hadid

Celebs who suffer from Lyme disease. Picture: Getty Images

Justin Bieber had revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis, saying he's has a 'rough couple of years' but is determined to pull through stronger than ever as he gears up for a new album.

Justin Bieber revealed to the world his heartbreaking Lyme disease diagnosis that has affected his health over the past few years but vowed to battle through and 'overcome' the incurable disease caused by a tick bite.

He isn't the first celebrity to have been diagnosed with the illness that causes rashes, tiredness, headaches and fevers, and other famous faces who have first-hand experience of it have stepped forward to wish the 'Sorry' singer well.

So, let's take a look at some of the stars who have revealed they suffer with the complicated and incurable disease.

Justin Bieber’s Chin In ‘Yummy’ Music Video Has Fans Thinking They’re Hallucinating

The 'Yummy' singer, who has made his musical comeback in 2020, wrote to his 124 million followers:

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh**, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."

He and Hailey have been spotted at various doctor surgeries throughout the past few months, and now everyone knows that he's been privately battling a serious health condition.

Justin Bieber reveals he's suffering with Lyme disease. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Bella Hadid

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star and mother to Gigi, Bella and Anwar, Yolanda Hadid, has been a vocal activist about informing people about the severity of Lyme disease ever since she was diagnosed in 2012 and was so ill she wasn't even able to watch TV.

Both Anwar and Bella also diagnosed with Lyme, and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, has thanked the family for 'bringing [her] so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer [her] questions'.

Hailey Bieber thanks the Hadids for teaching her about Lyme disease. Picture: Twitter @haileybieber

Avril Lavigne

2019 Live In The Vineyard. Picture: Getty

Hailey also shouted out Justin's fellow Canadian, Avril, who revealed she was diagnosed with Lyme in 2014, thanking her for 'all she does to educate people', calling the 'Complicated' singer 'amazing'.

and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕 — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

The singer was confined to her bed for two years and left 'fighting for her life' posted a heartfelt Instagram encouraged by Justin coming forward with his diagnosis, saying there are 'too many people that have this debilitating disease'.

Avril wrote: "It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority."

"I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News