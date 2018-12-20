TOWIE's Lucy Mecklenburgh Hits Back After Cosy Video Of Her Kissing Mystery Man Emerges

20 December 2018, 15:04

Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back after cheating claims
Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back after cheating claims. Picture: Getty

Lucy Mecklenburgh calls cheating claims “ridiculous” after a video of her kissing a male companion surface.

Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas is reportedly “ in pieces” after his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh was blasted for ‘overly friendly’ video with a mystery man.

Charlotte Crosby Has Revealed Plans To Move In With Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie In The New Year

The TOWIE star has responded claiming their hug and kiss was her saying goodbye: “Since when has saying goodbye to a friend turned into a cosy night out?! #ridiculous”

This is not the first time it seems their relationship has been on the rocks. The celebrity couple were forced to address rumours earlier this year after the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of The Year event.

Then again in October as they were seen leaving in separate taxis after an event. However, the reality TV stars put it down to Lucy having a cold/flu.

Despite this, only a day ago the couple sparked engagement rumours when fans thought they saw a ring on Lucy’s wedding finger - but it turned out to be the reflection from an ice bucket behind her.

The pair have been dating since June 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island.

