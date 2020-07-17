Love Island Couple Sophie Piper And Connor Durman Split After Six Months

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman have split six months after Love Island. Picture: ITV / Connor Durman/Instagram

Love Island winter 2020 couple Sophie Piper and Connor Durman split during lockdown.

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman quickly fell for each other on Love Island’s winter series in South Africa at the start of the year, but they’ve split just six months later.

The couple kept their relationship low-key after the series ended, keeping fans guessing as to whether they were actually an item, but things apparently “fizzled out” during the pandemic.

Sophie Piper didn't share pictures of Connor Durman on her Instagram. Picture: Connor Durman/Instagram

Connor was booted from Love Island before Sophie, but she chose to stay.

A few weeks later when Sophie too was dumped from the villa, the couple reunited on a few occasions but rarely took to social media to flaunt their romance.

A source told the tabloids: “Things just fizzled out. They never even went official.

“It just didn’t have a chance to get started because of lockdown and they both agreed it was better to just stay friends.”

Sophie Piper has been focusing on her Instagram collaborations since Love Island. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Connor Durman has stayed in touch with co-star Callum Jones. Picture: Connor Durman/Instagram

Connor has stayed in touch with fellow Love Island star Callum Jones since leaving the villa, regularly meeting up in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Sophie has been using her increased social media following to team up with fashion and beauty brands on Instagram.

