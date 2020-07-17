Love Island Couple Sophie Piper And Connor Durman Split After Six Months

17 July 2020, 12:56 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:17

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman have split six months after Love Island
Sophie Piper and Connor Durman have split six months after Love Island. Picture: ITV / Connor Durman/Instagram

Love Island winter 2020 couple Sophie Piper and Connor Durman split during lockdown.

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman quickly fell for each other on Love Island’s winter series in South Africa at the start of the year, but they’ve split just six months later.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Slams Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her Natural Bikini Pictures And Told Her To ‘Go On A Diet’

The couple kept their relationship low-key after the series ended, keeping fans guessing as to whether they were actually an item, but things apparently “fizzled out” during the pandemic.

Sophie Piper didn't share pictures of Connor Durman on her Instagram
Sophie Piper didn't share pictures of Connor Durman on her Instagram. Picture: Connor Durman/Instagram

Connor was booted from Love Island before Sophie, but she chose to stay.

A few weeks later when Sophie too was dumped from the villa, the couple reunited on a few occasions but rarely took to social media to flaunt their romance.

A source told the tabloids: “Things just fizzled out. They never even went official.

“It just didn’t have a chance to get started because of lockdown and they both agreed it was better to just stay friends.”

Sophie Piper has been focusing on her Instagram collaborations since Love Island
Sophie Piper has been focusing on her Instagram collaborations since Love Island. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram
Connor Durman has stayed in touch with co-star Callum Jones
Connor Durman has stayed in touch with co-star Callum Jones. Picture: Connor Durman/Instagram

Connor has stayed in touch with fellow Love Island star Callum Jones since leaving the villa, regularly meeting up in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Sophie has been using her increased social media following to team up with fashion and beauty brands on Instagram.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi trolled Niall Horan's tour announcement

Lewis Capaldi Jokes About Niall Horan’s 2020 Tour Announcement Months Before Pandemic Hit

People could face a fine if they don't wear face coverings in shops from July 24

Is It Compulsory For Children To Wear Face Masks In Shops?

Hailey Baldwin apologised to the TikTok star, saying it was 'never her intention' to come across negatively

Hailey Bieber Apologises For ‘Bad Attitude’ After Waitress Claims How Celebs Have Treated Her In Viral TikTok
The Love Island 2020 couples still together

The Love Island UK 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards fuelled rumours that LM6 is ready

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Hints LM6 Album Is Finished After ‘Listening To It’ Until 3AM With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Boris Johnson said work from home advice will relax from 1 August

Boris Johnson Announces ‘Work From Home’ Guidance Will End 1 August And Hopes 'Normality Will Return By Christmas'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film