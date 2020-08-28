Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Engaged To Kailah Casillas As He 'Puts All His Eggs In One Basket'

28 August 2020, 12:41

Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months
Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months. Picture: Instagram @samrobertbird

'Love Island' star Sam Bird has shocked everyone announcing his engagement to girlfriend of eight months, Kailah Casillas, as his co-stars rush to congratulate him!

Love Island's Sam Bird is engaged to his girlfriend of eight months, Kailah Casillas, who has displayed her enormous diamond in a series of snaps announcing the big news- and his co-stars couldn't be happier for him!

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown 🔒

A post shared by SAM BIRD (@samrobertbird) on

Uploading their engagement snaps to his Instagram, the 30-year-old reality star threw back to an age old Love Island phrase to caption the shot, writing:

"Putting all my eggs in one basket."

Jack Fowler, Charlie Brake, Adam Collard, Josh Denzel, Kendall Knight and Kaz Crossley are just a few of the Love Island stars who flooded his comment section with message of congratulations.

Adam Collard wrote: "Buzzing for you both even if i did lost my 30 year old banker."

"Congrats to you both, I'll start the stag do planning tonight."

'Love Island' stars rush to congratulate Sam Bird on engagement
'Love Island' stars rush to congratulate Sam Bird on engagement. Picture: Instagram

How did Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas meet?

Sam and Kailah are said to have met in true millennial style, over Instagram, after she got tipped off that he was having a sneaky stalk of her social media page.

With 340k followers, American reality TV star Kailah is an influencer, posting plenty of glamorous shots of her travelling that aren't hard to catch your attention!

As both of them have experience being on reality shows, we're sure they had plenty to chat about on their first date!

MTV's The Real World: Go Big or Go Home in 2016, she then joined another MTV show, The Challenge.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photo Shoot As She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer Aid

Roman Kemp Joins Soccer Aid 2020 Line-Up

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had their first holiday together

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Liam Payne's engagement news sparked some hilarious reactions from fans

Liam Payne ‘Engaged’: One Direction Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reactions

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals weight gain after 'Holiday' music video in honest post

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Has 'Gained A Stone' Since 'Holiday' Music Video In Honest Instagram Post

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters