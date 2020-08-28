Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Engaged To Kailah Casillas As He 'Puts All His Eggs In One Basket'

Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months. Picture: Instagram @samrobertbird

'Love Island' star Sam Bird has shocked everyone announcing his engagement to girlfriend of eight months, Kailah Casillas, as his co-stars rush to congratulate him!

Love Island's Sam Bird is engaged to his girlfriend of eight months, Kailah Casillas, who has displayed her enormous diamond in a series of snaps announcing the big news- and his co-stars couldn't be happier for him!

Uploading their engagement snaps to his Instagram, the 30-year-old reality star threw back to an age old Love Island phrase to caption the shot, writing:

"Putting all my eggs in one basket."

Jack Fowler, Charlie Brake, Adam Collard, Josh Denzel, Kendall Knight and Kaz Crossley are just a few of the Love Island stars who flooded his comment section with message of congratulations.

Adam Collard wrote: "Buzzing for you both even if i did lost my 30 year old banker."

"Congrats to you both, I'll start the stag do planning tonight."

'Love Island' stars rush to congratulate Sam Bird on engagement. Picture: Instagram

How did Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas meet?

Sam and Kailah are said to have met in true millennial style, over Instagram, after she got tipped off that he was having a sneaky stalk of her social media page.

With 340k followers, American reality TV star Kailah is an influencer, posting plenty of glamorous shots of her travelling that aren't hard to catch your attention!

As both of them have experience being on reality shows, we're sure they had plenty to chat about on their first date!

MTV's The Real World: Go Big or Go Home in 2016, she then joined another MTV show, The Challenge.

