Love Island Star Olivia Attwood Furiously Hits Back At Followers Who Asked If She’s Pregnant

30 July 2020, 13:04

Olivia Attwood furiously shut down fans’ questions over whether she’s pregnant, after some followers said her tiredness could be due to pregnancy.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood, 26, received over 40 messages from Instagram followers asking if she’s pregnant, after she complained about feeling tired and having to nap in the day which she said is something she rarely does.

Hours after complaining about her tiredness, Olivia sarcastically fumed the only explanation for her drowsiness was down to being pregnant.

Dani Dyer Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Glowing Pregnancy Photo

Olivia Attwood fumed at people asking whether she's tired because she's pregnant
Olivia Attwood fumed at people asking whether she's tired because she's pregnant. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

She raged: “Sorry I’ve just gotta jump back on here because I have just literally gone on my DMs and I must have like 30 or 40-odd DMs saying – because I said I’m tired – that I’m pregnant.

“Obviously! I mean because there’s no other reason I could be f**king tired!

“Maybe that I just didn’t have a good sleep last night, I’ve been working loads this week… no, no I’m pregnant!

“That makes sense! Yeah because when you get past 25 the only reason to be alive as a woman is to be pregnant.”

Olivia Attwood is engaged to boyfriend Bradley Dack
Olivia Attwood is engaged to boyfriend Bradley Dack. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Olivia said some also messaged her saying they thought she was pregnant “the other day.”

She continued: “You’re just so annoying, all of you and some of you messaged me like: ‘Oh, I thought you were pregnant the other day’.

“Why the f**k did you think I was pregnant?! For all you f**king know I haven’t had sex for six months, why do you think I’m pregnant? It just really annoys me!”

Olivia then posted to clarify she “has sex regularly”.

Olivia Attwood told fans to 'be sensitive'
Olivia Attwood told fans to 'be sensitive'. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

She also encouraged her followers to stop normalising asking whether someone is pregnant, when some people may be in situations where they’re struggling to conceive.

Olivia added: “It’s the complete opposite [or me]. I don’t have interest in babies or children, they don’t interest me, they actually bore the f**k out of me. So why am I gonna have one unless I’m interested.”

The Love Islander captioned her video: “Be sensitive to people’s situations.”

Olivia is set to marry boyfriend Bradley Dack after he proposed last year following an on-off relationship and has just returned to filming the new series of TOWIE.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single

How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan could be heading for Batwoman.

Is Vanessa Morgan Leaving Riverdale?

TV & Film

Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'

Madison Beer Shows Off Vocal Skills While Singing Along To Harry Styles ‘Adore You’ In Her Car
Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours

Charlie Puth, Khloe Kardashian And Lil Nas X Among Celebs Sharing Fears After Earthquake Hits LA Area: ‘That Felt Bigger Than A 4.5’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters