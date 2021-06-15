Love Island Star Michael Griffiths Dashes To A&E As His Throat Closes Up

Michael Griffiths had to rush to A&E after a bad hayfever reaction caused his throat to close up.

Love Island star Michael Griffiths was filming for his MTV show when his hayfever became so bad he required medical attention.

The reality star said his throat “closed up” as his allergies worsened throughout the day.

After the panicked dash to hospital, Michael took to Instagram Stories to tell his millions of fans what happened.

Michael Griffiths dashed to A&E after a bad hay fever reaction
Michael Griffiths dashed to A&E after a bad hay fever reaction. Picture: Michael Griffiths/Instagram
Michael Griffiths' Love Island co-star and housemate Danny Williams took him to hospital
Michael Griffiths' Love Island co-star and housemate Danny Williams took him to hospital. Picture: Michael Griffiths/Instagram

"So, as you can tell my voice has gone back to normal, but I’ll give you a little update," he began.

“My hayfever was so bad yesterday it was like my throat closed up. I did go to A&E thanks to Danny [Danny Williams] there, who took me to A&E. They quoted a six-hour wait. I mean, my throat’s closing up.”

He continued: "Anyway, they sent an ambulance, the paramedic called me, and then she said that I was of no concern – no imminent concern of harm – so she told me to just go to bed and chill out. So I took another antihistamine and I woke up like this. Oh yeah, it’s back." 

Michael Griffiths appeared on Love Island 2019
Michael Griffiths appeared on Love Island 2019. Picture: Michael Griffiths/Instagram

Michael also revealed he slept sat-up, as recommended by the paramedic.

However, hours later he was back in the gym, clearly feeling on the mend.

He also responded to a follower mocking his hayfever that the attack had “fully written him off.”

