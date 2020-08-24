Love Island's Marcel Somerville Attacked By Robbers With Machetes As They Tried To Steal His Car

24 August 2020, 14:22

Marcel Somerville attacked by armed robbers with machetes
Marcel Somerville attacked by armed robbers with machetes. Picture: Instagram @marcel_rockyb

'Love Island's' Marcel Somerville's been attacked by masked robbers wielding machetes in an attempted carjacking that left the former Blazin' Squad member shaken.

Love Island's Marcel Somerville has been the victim of an armed robbery as moped thieves attempted to steal his car whilst attacking him with machetes in a terrifying ordeal that's left him 'shaken but unharmed'.

Maura Higgins Reignites Curtis Pritchard Cheating Claims, Branding It A ‘Kick In The Teeth’

The 34-year-old was on his way to a restaurant in East London with a friend when his car was followed and circled by a gang of men on mopeds.

A source close to the former Blazin' Squad member said: "Each time they stopped at a set of traffic lights the mopeds would pull up next to them on either side of the car and just looked shady."

Upon parking, the robbers were said to have attacked Marcel, with "machetes drawn swinging them at him".

After jumping back into the car and locking the doors, 'the attackers shouted again and again ‘get out the f***ing car’ as they started hitting the windows of the motor.'

Marcel, managing to speed off with just damage to his car, told this publication: "I was understandably shaken by what happened, but I'm fine and not hurt at all."

Marcel recently got engaged and is expecting his first child with his fiancée Rebecca Vieir.

The pair have opened up about their excitement to start a family, as well as their grief at suffering a miscarriage.

They told OK!: "We found out we had a miscarriage. We both took it really badly."

It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person."

