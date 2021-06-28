Love Island Star Kem Cetinay Is Opening A Very Plush Restaurant & Entertainment Venue In Essex

Kem Cetinay is opening a restaurant of ‘worldwide cuisine’ after buying a pub in Essex.

Kem Cetinay, 25, has come a long way since he won Love Island in 2017 with Amber Davies, turning his hand to presenting after becoming a household name on the show.

And he’s now branching out his talents even more, with a brand new restaurant under his own name in Essex.

Called ‘Array’, Kem and business partner Nadir Gul have taken over a former pub to launch a fancy eatery complete with a cocktail bar and DJ decks.

Kem Cetinay is opening a fancy Essex eatery. Picture: PA / Array/Instagram

In a video last year Kem spoke about “his vision” for the project, saying it could be “bigger than anyone could imagine.”

Array will also be an entertainment venue.

In a video update on the project, digital images of the restaurant – which will seat 300 people – show it decked out with black and white geometric flooring, neon lighting and swanky art pieces on the walls.

Kem Cetinay gave a glimpse at his restaurant on Instagram. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

The mixture of cuisines include pasta, fresh fish, burgers and more.

Kem’s plans for the restaurant were thrown off when the world went into lockdown in March last year but he’s planning to launch the future Essex hotspot soon, with experienced staff members leaving their Mayfair jobs to join the team.

Some of the team have previously worked at places like The Savoy and Gaucho in London.

