Love Island Star Kem Cetinay ‘Devastated’ After Fatal Crash Which Killed Motorcyclist

5 August 2022, 11:55

Kem Cetinay was involved in a crash which left one motorist dead
Kem Cetinay was involved in a crash which left one motorist dead. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay was involved in a horror crash on Thursday morning.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay has been left devastated after a motorcyclist collided with his car on Thursday near his home in Essex.

Kem, 26, is said to be ‘shaken up’ after his Mercedes G-Wagon was involved in the horror accident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead just half an hour later.

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

A spokesperson for the reality star told MailOnline: “Kem was this morning (Thursday) involved in a road traffic accident close to his home in the Brentwood area at approximately 11.30am.

Kem Cetinay's restaurant is in the Brentwood area
Kem Cetinay's restaurant is in the Brentwood area. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

"Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.

"Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends."

Insiders close to Kem said there was no wrongdoing on his side and he’s ‘devastated’ by the incident, adding that he’s a sensible driver.

Metropolitan police said in a statement: "Police were called at 11:32hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a collision at Romford.

Kem Cetinay is shaken up by the incident
Kem Cetinay is shaken up by the incident. Picture: Getty

"Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a car had been in collision with a motorcycle. Despite the efforts of medics, the male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04.

“Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.

"A crime scene and road closures remain in place."

