Love Island Star Katie Salmon Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

19 January 2022, 11:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2016 star Katie Salmon is pregnant after getting engaged to her boyfriend.

Katie Salmon has announced she’s expecting her first baby with her fiancé, revealing she’s six months pregnant in an adorable video shared on Instagram.

In the video montage the 26-year-old former Love Islander shared her growing bump with a series of clips captured since she found out the news herself.

Laura Whitmore Has Fans Wondering If Winter Love Island Is Returning

She wrote in the caption: “Been Busy Creating Life.

Katie Salmon appeared on Love Island in 2016
Katie Salmon appeared on Love Island in 2016. Picture: ITV2
Katie Salmon got engaged to her boyfriend in December
Katie Salmon got engaged to her boyfriend in December. Picture: Katie Salmon/Instagram

“First came love, then came you! 6 months pregnant with our biggest blessing. I’ve kept this between close friends and family for a while but my beautiful baby bump is getting hard to hide.

“We love you so much already baby and cannot wait to meet you. I couldn’t do this journey with anybody else other than my best friend.

“2022 my favourite year off [sic] all, The year I marry my love and we become a family.”

It comes after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Harry, who proposed on Christmas Day after over a year together.

Katie Salmon is expecting her first baby
Katie Salmon is expecting her first baby. Picture: Katie Salmon/Instagram

Fellow Love Island stars were quick to send their congratulations to the couple on their baby news, with Olivia Bowen – who’s also expecting – writing: “BABE. So happy for you guys.”

Emma Woodhams replied: “Omg !! This is amazing. congratulations angel.”

Gabby Allen also commented with a string of heart-face emojis.

Katie appeared on series two of Love Island, in 2016.

She and the late Sophie Gradon made headlines when they became the first same-sex couple to couple up.

