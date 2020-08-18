Love Island 'Anger & Resentment' Sparked As TV Reunion Ignores Former Islanders

'Love Island' rift after reunion snubs certain islanders
'Love Island' rift after reunion snubs certain islanders. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

'Love Island' are planning a 'where are they now?' special and an 'angry' rift has been caused by certain islanders being snubbed by ITV bosses for the show.

A Love Island reunion catching up with the 'four biggest islanders' from each series as a three part special is said to be in the works- but this has sparked 'anger and resentment' amongst snubbed islanders according to this publication.

A few of the names in the mix for the reunion include 2018 exes Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague as well as Montana Brown.

However, not included on the line-up are the likes of Arabella Chi and Hayley Hughes.

Apparently the 'rift' came around after ITV bosses were only going to include the finalists from each series but 'allowed exceptions' which 'really sparked anger and resentment'.

A source told the publication, "It’s just not possible to have everyone on in three episodes – so unfortunately the reality is some people have had to miss out."

"A few of them have kicked off a bit about it, but that’s just life. They can squabble among themselves all they want."

The three part special rumoured to be called Love Island: Where Are They Now? will be in place of the summer series, which was forced to cancel due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ITV bosses revealed they couldn't find a way to film the series maintaining social distancing after looking at endless options for different formulas.

