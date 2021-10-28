Love Island’s Anton Danyluk ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Car Crash In Dubai

By Capital FM

Love Island star Anton Danyluk revealed he was in a terrifying car crash while he was driving home from the gym in Dubai.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk has told his followers that he feels ‘blessed to be alive’ after being in a car crash.

The former reality TV star, who appeared on the fourth season of the dating show, revealed he was driving back home from the gym when his rental car had a collision with a bus.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Just Got A Huge New Tattoo Of One Of His Idols

Anton, who lives in Dubai, took to his Instagram Stories, to share a photo of his crushed car with his 1million followers, writing: “Those who drive in Dubai will know the drivers are mad out here, always rushing about.

“You have to have eyes in the back of your head. Feeling blessed to be alive after this last night.”

Anton Danyluk was in a collision in Dubai. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

Love Island's Anton Danyluk revealed he was in a car crash. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

He continued: “I will update you all later as to what happened, but I'm ok. I just feel so grateful that no one was hurt."

Anton later explained to fans in a video on his Instagram Stories what happened, saying: “So basically last night when I was driving home from the gym, a bus came across me, I've had a lot of messages people know what it's like.

"The guys who drive in Dubai are just always in a rush to get places and basically a bus came across me and he's braked hard because he went over a speed bump.

"Then I've went into the side of the back of him, and I don't know how I'm okay - air bags are obviously a good thing.”

Anton Danyluk shared what happened with his Instagram followers. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

Anton appeared on the fourth season of Love Island. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

Anton added: “But yeah, I'm okay. We move, the car's damaged but obviously, it's a rental anyway so it doesn't really matter.

"Wouldn't matter anyway, main thing is that I'm okay so thank you for the love."

The former Love Islander didn't let the accident stop him from training as he posted a snap from the gym soon after.

Anton has been documenting his fitness journey on Instagram lately as he revealed he’s set to compete in his first-ever bodybuilding competition next month.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital