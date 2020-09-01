Love Island's Adam Collard Has Coronavirus After Greek Holiday As He Reveals Symptoms

1 September 2020, 17:17

Adam Collard has caught Coronavirus after Greek getaway
Adam Collard has caught Coronavirus after Greek getaway. Picture: Instagram @adamcollard

'Love Island' star Adam Collard has revealed he's tested positive for Coronavirus after a holiday to Greece and detailed the symptoms

Love Island star Adam Collard has caught Coronavirus after heading on a Greek holiday with a pal and taken to Instagram to talk his followers through his symptoms, which he's described as 'like a bad hangover'.

Love Island USA: Release Date And Where To Watch The New Series In The UK

The self-confessed fitness enthusiast has been open with his diagnosis and everything his body has endured since he fell poorly with the virus.

He wrote: "My best mate and me shared a bed/flight for 4 days together in Greece and he's negative and I'm positive."

"Done 50+ tests in the gym and all negative/."

"Secondly, it obviously can be caught by anyone since I'd like to think I'm fitter and healthier than the average Joe. No exceptions."

"How bad is it? [...] For me, it's actually ok, manageable."

"Best way to describe it is like a bad hangover with a mega dry throat. Annoying more than anything and it comes in waves."

"Wanted to do work and a bit [of] easy training yesterday but today feeling a bit fuzzy in the old head."

'Love Island's' Adam Collard reveals he has Coronavirus
'Love Island's' Adam Collard reveals he has Coronavirus. Picture: Instagram @adamcollard

The Geordie isn't letting the virus slow him down, as he's still been heading to the gym to try and give his body the best chance of fighting off the illness, hitting back at critics who say he should be resting!

Adam wrote: "Before anyone gets on the high horse. I know my body. I know my limits. I know what makes me feel good mentally & physically."

View this post on Instagram

Mondays. Set the tone. ⁣ Before anyone gets on the high horse. I know my body. I know my limits. I know what makes me feel good mentally & physically. ⁣ My body doesn’t work well with lying watching Netflix, actually my backs killing from too much of that on day 3 already. My body’s primed for action. Corona or no corona. Be better. ⁣ ⁣ Corona Day 1 - Session details 👇👇👇⁣ ⁣ 🔹Barbell Box Squat ⁣ 3 sets of 10 Box Squats ⁣ RPE 5-6/10 ⁣ 100kg ⁣ ⁣ 🔹For Quality ⁣ 12-10-8-6-4-2⁣ Pull ups ⁣ 20-18-16-14-12⁣ Push ups ⁣ ⁣ 🔹4 Sets⁣ 8-10 Barbell Bench Press⁣ 16 KB Swings ⁣ Rest as long as needed ⁣ ⁣ 🔹20-18-15-12⁣ DB Hammer Curls⁣ Banded Tricep Extension ⁣ ⁣ Train with me & get the results you’ve been looking for year round, feel good and move well. Link in bio. ⁣ ⁣ #Sculpt

A post shared by A D A M C O L L A R D (@adamcollard) on

"My body doesn’t work well with lying watching Netflix, actually my backs killing from too much of that on day 3 already. My body’s primed for action. Corona or no corona. Be better."

Adam is also isolating, so don't worry, he isn't spreading his germs anywhere!

