Love Island USA: Release Date And Where To Watch The New Series In The UK

Love Island USA will soon air in the UK. Picture: CBS

Love Island USA is here to fulfil our remaining summer evenings, but when is it on TV and where can you watch in the UK? Here are all the details...

Love Island USA will fill the void left by Love Island Australia and the cancelled series of our UK edition.

The new American Love Island series, which is its second series, will be on ITV2 in a matter of weeks.

While the 2020 UK series was cancelled, the USA edition sent contestants to isolate in a Las Vegas hotel for its duration.

If you’re planning on the show taking over your life for the next month – which of course you are – here’s everything you need to know about when Love Island USA is on and how to watch in the UK.

When is Love Island USA on TV?

Love Island USA 2020 is in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

Love Island USA began on 24 August on CBS stateside, but it will begin couple of weeks later in the UK.

UK viewers can watch Love Island USA when it begins ITV2 on Monday 7 September at 9pm.

It will be on every night.

How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Although it will be a couple of weeks behind its US schedule, you can watch the new series of Love Island USA in the UK on ITV2.

It will also be available on the ITV Hub if you miss an episode or two.

