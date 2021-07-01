The Clothing Rules Love Island Contestants Have To Follow

The Love Island line-up always looking stunning as they're dressed to impress for their summer of romance... but what clothing rules do they have to follow? It's stricter than you'd think!

Love Island contestants may be donning swimsuits during the majority of their time at the villa but you may be surprised by the clothing rules they have to adhere to during the summer of their lives!

When the stylish contestants get all dolled up for their dates, they have to keep in mind a few restrictions to the way they dress...

What clothing rules do they have to follow?

Do Love Island contestants have clothing rules?
Do Love Island contestants have clothing rules? Picture: ITV

There is one golden rule... no logos!

Contestants had to leave the branded clothing at home, logos are the only no-no when it comes to villa apparel!

According to this publication, the rule is: ‘You shall not wear anything which is branded or have visible logos such as clothing, accessories or footwear (except as directed by us)."

The producers can ask contestants to remove any item of clothing if it doesn't align with their guidelines.

"If asked to do so by us, you shall immediately remove or change any item of clothing, accessory or footwear and our decision in this regard shall be final."

Even without branded outfits they still all look out of this world!

Constestants can't sport any clothing showing logos
Constestants can't sport any clothing showing logos. Picture: ITV

Not only can islanders pack clothes from home to impress their fellow contestants but they also get access to a selection of outfits once they arrive in Majorca – not shabby!

The reality stars in the making reap the rewards of partnerships the show has with clothing companies

ISAWITFIRST is the official sponsor of Love Island 2021, so you may be seeing your favourite islanders donning some of their threads very soon...

