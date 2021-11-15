Netflix's Love Hard Title Has A Secret Meaning Behind It

Fans of Netflix’s new Christmas film, Love Hard, have realised the secret meaning behind the movie’s name and it’s super clever.

Netflix's Love Hard has become one of the most talked-about Christmas films this festive season and if you’ve seen it, you’ll know why!

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

The rom-com sees Natalie (played by Nina Dobrev) navigate her online dating life into a successful writing career as she writes stories about her unlucky love life.

Who Does Natalie End Up With In Netflix’s Love Hard?

The LA-based writer then matches with a dreamy guy called Josh, who lives 3,000 miles away in Lake Placid, New York.

She decides to jet off to NY to surprise her new flame but is faced with a massive twist in her love story as she discovers she’s been catfished.

How did Netflix's Love Hard get its name?
How did Netflix's Love Hard get its name? Picture: Netflix
Love Hard has a super clever meaning behind it
Love Hard has a super clever meaning behind it. Picture: Netflix

It turns out Josh had been using pictures of an old friend named Tag, who Natalie ends up running into at the town’s local bar.

In an effort to apologise to Natalie for catfishing her, Josh promises to set Natalie up with the real Tag - but only if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the Christmas, to impress his family.

Throughout the twists and turns of the film, we managed to miss one massive part as fans are just catching on to how the movie got its title.

Nina Dobrev plays Natalie in Love Hard
Nina Dobrev plays Natalie in Love Hard. Picture: Netflix
Love Hard sees Natalie choose between Josh and Tag
Love Hard sees Natalie choose between Josh and Tag. Picture: Netflix

At the beginning of the film, Natalie tells Josh that her favourite Christmas movie is Die Hard after he admits that Love Actually is his favourite.

And now fans are realising that the movie title is a mix of the two films combined!

Clever, right?!

