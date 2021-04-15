Louis Tomlinson Liked A Throwback One Direction Video & Their Vocals Are Incredible

Louis Tomlinson has liked a One Direction video of them all singing showing he misses the boys just as much as we miss having them altogether!

Louis Tomlinson is making all our One Direction hearts bleed by liking a video of the band singing together, posted by their former vocal coach who praised the band for their hard work.

The 'Walls' singer, who follows vocal coach Helene Hørlyck on Instagram, along with Niall Horan, dropped a like onto her throwback video of the boys harmonising to their tune 'Strong' from Midnight Memories.

The 29-year-old was may have been enjoying the nostalgia of the clip, or, Helene's praise of the band's work ethic and incredible vocals.

She wrote: "To get a chorus sounding strong, tight, clean and solid vocally you MUST work A Capella to [hear] what’s going on."

"We did so much of this...and it was always great to hear how the 3 part harmonies blended together with their individual sounding voices. @onedirection."

Fans rushed to praise the band for their amazing blended harmonies and let everyone know just how much they miss the band- us too!

However, it isn't all doom and gloom, as Louis has made it very clear he is working on new music right now, dropping hints here and there when talking to fans on Twitter!

He wrote: "Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It’s cooking."

Another fan tried to dig deeper, asking, ‘what have you cooked lately?’ And he replied, saying:

"Banger after banger."

And that's that!

We're not sure about you, but we're off to listen to the whole of Midnight Memories now, cya!

