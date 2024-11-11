Louis Tomlinson accidentally ‘married’ a fan while signing autographs

Louis Tomlinson accidentally signed a marriage certificate. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Capital FM

Apparently Louis Tomlinson’s been ‘married’ for almost a whole year.

Well, he’s not really married but Louis Tomlinson hilariously went along with a fan’s bit in Jakarta earlier this year after she asked him to sign his autograph on a marriage certificate.

It’s a document millions of One Directioners would do anything for, but one lucky fan has Louis’ autograph alongside hers on a certification of marriage. Louis played along, even calling her his ‘wife’.

While Louis was on tour at the start of the year with his ‘Faith in the Future’ album, he performed at venues around the world and met with thousands of fans. And it was while he was at a meet and greet in Jakarta he signed the official-looking document.

Louis Tomlinson accidentally 'married' a fan. Picture: Getty

The fan later posted on TikTok to explain what happened, saying in a video that now has over 136k views: “So I just got back from 'Faith in the Future' in Jakarta, and I lost my voice because I was having fun, I was having so much fun.

"And I went there as a single woman, right? I don't have any boyfriend, I don't have any fiancée or something like that, but I got back from there as a married woman. I'm a married woman. I'm married to Louis Tomlinson. I'm his lawfully wedded wife," she added.

The marriage certificate featured a picture of himself and the fan but he didn’t seem to realise straight away that it was a declaration of marriage, agreeing to it anyway.

She explained in her TikTok: “I did not go to the meet and greet but my friend did, and my friend asked him 'are you going to go back to Jakarta?’, and he answered 'if my wife wants to', after he signed this.

"I'm his wife, are you kidding me?," she added.

She followed up the TikTok with a video that captured her friend’s exchange with Louis, although he can’t be seen his unmistakable voice can be heard.

“What’s this? Some kind of declaration of marriage is it?” He asked, adding: “I’ve already signed it!”

The fan then replied: “You should come here more often,” to which he hilariously said: “Well I have to, yeah, if my wife wants me to.”

Although the fan will no doubt call herself Louis’ wife for the rest of her life, you have to provide a whole bunch of other documents to validate a marriage, as well as having an official service, so there’s still hopes for the rest of Louis’ fanbase.

