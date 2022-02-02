Hundreds Of Louis Tomlinson Fans RUN To Get In Line At Dallas Concert

2 February 2022, 11:25

Louis Tomlinson fans ran to get to the front of the queue at his Dallas show
Louis Tomlinson fans ran to get to the front of the queue at his Dallas show. Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson fans queued for hours before his concert in Dallas, causing mayhem as they ran to get in line.

Louis Tomlinson’s Texas show apparently nearly didn’t happen after fans sprinted to get in line after waiting outside of Gilley’s Dallas.

Hundreds of fans ran to get to the front of the queue before Louis’ concert on Tuesday night.

What Is Louis Tomlinson Doing In 2022? From New Music To Tour

Fans had been waiting outside the venue since the early hours, forming multiple different queues, seemingly making it difficult for staff to sort a system of handing out numbered wristbands.

Louis Tomlinson is embarking on his world tour two years after the release of his debut album
Louis Tomlinson is embarking on his world tour two years after the release of his debut album. Picture: Getty

The crowd were then told to form a permanent line, leading to hundreds dashing to get to the front, causing fears over safety.

Louis’ fans were then told to leave the area entirely and that an official line would begin at 4pm, when they would no longer use a numbered bracelet system for entry.

Things are said to have calmed down by that point after fans feared the venue would cancel the show over safety concerns.

Louis is embarking on his long-anticipated world tour, with his first string of dates in the US before he comes to the UK in April.

It’s a whole two years after he released his debut album ‘Walls’, following delays due to you-know-what.

After the first show on Tuesday night Louis tweeted: “6 years since I’ve done an American tour show. Thank you for making it so incredible.”

He also wrote: “Felt overwhelmed with the passion. You are a different class. Best f*****g fans in the world!”

