What Is Louis Tomlinson Doing In 2022? From New Music To Tour

11 January 2022, 15:29

What does Louis Tomlinson have in store for 2022?
What does Louis Tomlinson have in store for 2022? Picture: Getty
Fans are already excited about the prospect of new music from Louis Tomlinson! Will we finally be getting his second album? What's happening to his tour? Here's everything you need to know.

What does Louis Tomlinson have in store for us in 2022?

We're all desperate to know what's next for the One Direction alumn as fans theorise that his next album must be arriving this year.

Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

The pop star is set to make a return to the road in a big way as he gears up to a world tour, fans can't wait to finally see Louis live again!

Here are all the details on the musician's year ahead...

Will Louis Tomlinson release more music in 2022?
Will Louis Tomlinson release more music in 2022? Picture: Getty

New music from Louis Tomlinson in 2022

Louis' sophomore album has been in the works for some time, with the star hinting online that he's been working tirelessly on the project.

"Just finished an incredible week of sessions! How’s everyone doing," Louis tweeted out before New Year's.

The ex-boyband member has given his followers consistent updates on his work on the studio since the recording sessions began on LT2.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting another project from the star since his debut record landed in January of 2020, In November he posted: "Working hard on the next album! Enjoying taking the time."

His Instagram page boasts lots of snaps of the musician in the studio – could his next passion project be landing this year?

Louis Tomlinson has been working hard in the studio
Louis Tomlinson has been working hard in the studio. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Could Louis Tomlinson be dropping a documentary?

There was buzz online last year about a potential film about the pop star – some of his followers even made fan trailers of what this project could be!

In April, a fan tweet caught Tommo's attention: “Have you already thought about making a documentary??”

It was the fanatic's special day as the musician replied! He quipped back: “Already on it love.” and fans have been freaking out ever since!

Louis’ supporters were quick to investigate the hinted-at-film and deduced that the alleged film could be titled "Faith In The Future" after one of his old tweets.

The 'Walls' singer has since remained tight-lipped about the mysterious project... but could it be arriving in 2022? We hope so.

Louis Tomlinson has a string of shows set for 2022
Louis Tomlinson has a string of shows set for 2022. Picture: Getty

Will Louis Tomlinson tour in 2022?

In December of last year, the 30-year-old announced a cancellation to the Japan leg of his world tour due to difficulties surrounding travelling restrictions.

Louis originally kicked off his tour in March 2020 after the release of his debut solo project, 'Walls'.

The global string of shows have since been subjected to delays and cancellations due to the pandemic but is scheduled to resume this year.

The UK tour dates that were initially set for September 2021 will now take place in April 2022, where the star will perform in venues in London, Manchester and Doncaster.

