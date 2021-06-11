Louis Tomlinson Leap-Frogging Over Harry Styles Only Proves Their Talents Are Unmatched

11 June 2021, 17:31

Louis Tomlinson leaped over Harry Styles on stage
Louis Tomlinson leaped over Harry Styles on stage. Picture: PA / Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The One Direction lads certainly knew how to put on a show back in the day.

In episode 169373 of us reminiscing One Direction’s tours, an old clip of Louis Tomlinson being an all-round entertainer on stage has come to light.

A fan account resurfaced the old clip, showing Louis quite effortlessly leaping over bandmate Harry Styles.

Liam Payne And Harry Styles’ Friendship And All Their Cute Moments

At first Niall Horan lines up to get involved in the parkour, before backing out and getting fearless Haz to step in.

One Direction knew how to put on a show on tour
One Direction knew how to put on a show on tour. Picture: Getty

The boys put on the brief display of gymnastics after a fan tweeted to ask for the very specific request.

Naturally, Louis’ leap was successful and he jumped straight over 6ft Harry.

We’re not the only ones clearly missing Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis, Niall and Harry’s on-stage antics after Liam recently confessed he had a dream about a band reunion.

Be still our beating 1D hearts!

He said in an Instagram live chat: "The first part of the dream I was arguing with Zayn because I had stolen one of his leather jackets, but it was my leather jacket, it wasn't his!"

Louis also made an appearance in the dream, Liam revealed: "And then the second part of the dream I had a boxing match with Tommo and I couldn’t hit him, it was like a full boxing match. I wasn’t allowed to punch him, and it was really frustrating!

“At least you know I'm thinking of you boys.”

It’s not just you, Liam!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's decade of friendship

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

How to watch the Kardashians reunion show in the UK

How To Watch The Kardashian Reunion Episode In The UK

Ariana Grande shared a rare video of husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Can't Stop Giggling In Rare Video With Husband Dalton Gomez

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has lots of solo projects in the works

Each Of Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Projects Outside Of The Band

Gigi Hadid's matching outfits with Khai are making us weep

Gigi Hadid And Baby Khai Are In Matching Swimsuits & We Can’t Deal

Lorde releases 'Solar Power' after four year hiatus from music

What Does Lorde's 'Solar Power' Lyrics Tell Us About Her Next Era?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album