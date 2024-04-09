Louis Tomlinson Puts Those Harry Styles ‘Larry’ Rumours To Rest

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles have been plagued with rumours since the beginning of their career. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles have had certain rumours follow them their entire relationship. But what does Louis have to say about ‘Larry’ stans in 2024?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you have been or ever were a One Direction-er in your lifetime, then you, probably at some point, were introduced to the ‘Larry Stylinson’ ship.

A fan theory that combined both Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson’s names with the firm belief that the two stars were secretly in love with one another but fated to not be together, due to their careers.

Despite both men having denied any rumours to that effect, the ‘Larry’ theory snowballed into a phenomenon within the fanbase and to this day, die-hand fans stand by that the pair had an illicit secret love affair.

From threads upon threads in gossip forums to hour-long analytical YouTube videos, the ‘Larry’ rumours have engrained themselves into the fanbase, to a point that even shows like Euphoria have referenced it.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken to a Brazilian publication about 'Larry' rumours. Picture: Getty

Louis has had to once again, publicly put those rumours to rest. In an interview with Brazilian publication G1, the interviewer asked Louis the following question.

“Many fans believe the conspiracy theory that you are dating Harry Styles, even though you describe this story as ridiculous. Why is this conspiracy so famous?”

We can’t imagine how many times the singer has been asked a variation of this question throughout his career, but regardless, Louis patiently answered.

“What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy.”

Louis has repeatedly had to discourage rumours about the himself and Harry. Picture: Getty

“They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is,” he said.

“I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting, the singer then candidly admitted, I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job.”

Naturally, the rumours must have grated on him throughout the years. Now, as an adult with a son, the rumours have more of an ability to cause damage to his personal life.

“There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair.”

“This is what we have now. There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it.”

Louis revealed the rumours put strain on his relationship with Harry. Picture: Getty

This has been far from the first time Louis has addressed these rumours but hopefully, this will be the last.

Speaking to Grazia in 2017, Louis explained how the rumours had caused distance between Harry and himself.

“It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone.”

“It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real if I can use that word,” he added.

And Louis was not the only one, even after the band split up and everyone went their separate ways to pursue solo careers, the ‘Larry’ rumours followed.

Harry Styles had to address 'Larry' rumours on a radio show in 2017. Picture: Getty

In 2017, Harry released his self-titled album and one of his tracks, ‘Sweet Creature’ had fans in a tizzy, thinking the song was about Louis.

The track’s lyrics read as, "And oh we started / Two hearts in one home / It's hard when we argue / We're both stubborn / I know, but oh."

Further in the song, it continues, "Sweet creature / We're running through the garden / Oh, where nothing bothered us / But we're still young / I always think about you and how we don't speak enough."

Fans immediately decided to link the track to Louis to the point that Harry addressed the rumours in an interview with radio station 106.1 BLI (as reported by Express).

Watch the trailer for Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices

When asked by the hosts whether the fans were right, Harry was reportedly confused by the question.

He said, "I mean, I think people are always gonna speculate what songs are about."And I don't think I'd ever want to tell someone they're wrong for feeling what they feel about a song."

A very ‘Harry’ answer as the pop star has been notorious for being kind and never wanting to offend his fans. However, he did continue to say, "I think if you really listen to the lyrics, I think you can work out if it's really about that or not. And I would lean towards no."

Louis Tomlinson addresses conspiracy that he had a romance with Harry Styles after being asked by G1:



“I realized this so many years ago, there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth… pic.twitter.com/Bf0eW1ht3J — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 9, 2024

Fans' reactions under the Pop Base tweet quoting Louis’s interview with G1 have been split, with some surprised the topic is even being brought up, one fan writing, “[Louis] talking about Larry in 2024 was not in my bingo card.”

A lot of fans defended the star as they lamented that he still had to deal with these sort of rumours after all this time, with one tweeting, “It’s 2024, please let it go!” and another writing, “I’m crying he’s still being asked about this. Are people still trying to prove this theory?”

Some fans still seem under the delusion that his answer proves their theory with one writing, “he’s not confirming or denying, we won.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.