Louis Tomlinson Cancels Concerts In Ukraine And Russia Amid ‘Needless War’

1 March 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 13:44

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia
Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia, saying the safety of his fans is ‘my priority.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 30, shared a statement on Monday night announcing he’s cancelling his concerts which were scheduled in Ukraine and Russia due to the ‘needless war.’

Louis was scheduled to perform at the Stereo Plaza venue in Kyiv on Monday 4 July, before heading to Russia to sing at Crocus City Hall in Moscow two days later.

Louis Tomlinson Tells Fans That Walls 2 Is Coming

However, the ‘Walls’ singer is cancelling the gigs ‘until further notice’, putting the safety of his fans as a priority.

Louis Tomlinson said in a statement his gigs in Ukraine and Russia wouldn't go ahead
Louis Tomlinson said in a statement his gigs in Ukraine and Russia wouldn't go ahead. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

He wrote in a statement: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.”

Louis resumed his world tour at the start of this year, after launching the tour in March 2020; his shows were inevitably postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Louis Tomlinson is on his world tour
Louis Tomlinson is on his world tour. Picture: Getty

The ‘Just Hold On’ singer resumed his dates in the US, where he’s still performing almost every night until March 25 when he will come to Europe, beginning the European leg in Sweden.

Louis’ debut album ‘Walls’ was released at the start of 2020, with songs such as ‘Kill My Mind’, ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’, ’Two of Us’ and ‘Habit’.

It's thought he's already working on his second EP.

Louis isn't the first artist to cancel gigs after Putin's invasion of Ukraine; Yungblud, Franz Ferdinand and Green Day have all cancelled concerts in Russia and Ukraine that were scheduled in the coming months.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Aitch in a relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Is Aitch Dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg?

How many episodes are left of Pam & Tommy?

How Many Episodes Are There Of Pam & Tommy?

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Dating History From Kim Kardashian To Chaney Jones

Vanessa Hudgens praised Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Is Just As Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo As The Rest Of Us

Keep on top of your mental health whilst keeping online

How To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid The 24-Hour News Cycle

Kim Kardashian seemingly quoted an Ariana Grande lyric as her Instagram caption

Kim Kardashian Fans React After She Uses Ariana Grande Lyric As Instagram Caption

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star