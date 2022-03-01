Louis Tomlinson Cancels Concerts In Ukraine And Russia Amid ‘Needless War’

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia, saying the safety of his fans is ‘my priority.’

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 30, shared a statement on Monday night announcing he’s cancelling his concerts which were scheduled in Ukraine and Russia due to the ‘needless war.’

Louis was scheduled to perform at the Stereo Plaza venue in Kyiv on Monday 4 July, before heading to Russia to sing at Crocus City Hall in Moscow two days later.

However, the ‘Walls’ singer is cancelling the gigs ‘until further notice’, putting the safety of his fans as a priority.

Louis Tomlinson said in a statement his gigs in Ukraine and Russia wouldn't go ahead. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

He wrote in a statement: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.”

Louis resumed his world tour at the start of this year, after launching the tour in March 2020; his shows were inevitably postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Louis Tomlinson is on his world tour. Picture: Getty

The ‘Just Hold On’ singer resumed his dates in the US, where he’s still performing almost every night until March 25 when he will come to Europe, beginning the European leg in Sweden.

Louis’ debut album ‘Walls’ was released at the start of 2020, with songs such as ‘Kill My Mind’, ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’, ’Two of Us’ and ‘Habit’.

It's thought he's already working on his second EP.

Louis isn't the first artist to cancel gigs after Putin's invasion of Ukraine; Yungblud, Franz Ferdinand and Green Day have all cancelled concerts in Russia and Ukraine that were scheduled in the coming months.

