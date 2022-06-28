Lizzo Reveals That Her Family Aren't Fans Of Her Daring Outfits

28 June 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 17:06

Lizzo dished on everything during her karaoke sesh
Lizzo dished on everything during her karaoke sesh. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo spilt on everything from her revealing outfits to her undying love for Beyoncé during her appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

Lizzo is the latest star to get the carpool karaoke treatment and, of course, she did not disappoint!

The 34-year-old musician appeared in the fan-favourite segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden and between the belting of bops, she revealed that not everyone is a fan of her on-stage get-up...

Lizzo Changes Lyric In New Song 'Grrrls' After Listening To Fans' Complaints

The 'About Damn Time' songstress chatted with the presenter on everything from nudity to profanity to Beyoncé's return to music – so it's fair to say that it was an eclectic episode of Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

Lizzo had no shortage of bops to whip out for the special, singing hits such as 'Juice', 'Good as Hell and 'Truth Hurts' – don't worry, she sang her new song of the summer too!

Lizzo spoke to James Corden in an electric instalment of Carpool Karaoke
Lizzo spoke to James Corden in an electric instalment of Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Getty

When talking about her family's response to her career, she shared that some members haven't been too pleased by the cursing in her rap lyrics, as well as her skin-baring on-stage ensembles.

She simply stated "It p***** a few family members off," when talking about her time in the limelight.

"My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He'll call my mom and say 'Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on'," she hilariously continued.

The musical interview was the ultimate treat for fans as Lizzo even brought along her famous instrument, which she has iconically named 'Sasha Flute'.

Lizzo spoke about her family's reaction to her stage wear
Lizzo spoke about her family's reaction to her stage wear. Picture: Getty

The hit-maker revealed that she named her accompaniment after Beyoncé's alter-ego Sasha Fierce, revealing that Queen Bey has served as an endless fountain of inspiration – we love to see these powerhouses supporting one another!

Lizzo told James: "When I was shy, or when I didn't think I was cool. When I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me."

"I would feel that my life was going to be better, you know, there's hope for me," she continued, " when I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B'Day on repeat and I was like I'm gonna be a singer."

The 'Juice' singer shared more words of adoration, claiming that she aspires to be like Yoncé: "The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music."

