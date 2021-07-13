Little Mix Share Powerful Statement Defending England Players Facing Racist Abuse After Euros 2020 Final

Little Mix condemned racism with a powerful message. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Little Mix are among the millions standing by the England players facing racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.

Football supporters have come out in their droves to stand by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka after they became the targets of vile racist attacks online, following England’s loss at the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Little Mix are amongst those speaking out against the abuse, sharing a powerful message condemning racism.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted on the band’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as sharing a statement on her own profile to show her support for the players who were targeted.

The England team have been targeted by vile online abuse since their loss at the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Getty

Rashford, Sterling, Sancho and Saka have been the targets of vile racist abuse. Picture: Getty

Her post read: “You can live here but be quiet. You can work here but not all of you. You can speak at the table but not too loud. You can play for us but you can’t lose.

"Ladies and gentlemen I give you the Black British Experience. We stand with you Kings x Leigh.”

Leigh-Anne also took to the band’s Instagram page, writing: “If you do not stand up against racism, you are also part of the problem. What these young men have had to deal with is beyond disgraceful. We stand with you Kings.”

Little Mix’s followers were quick to praise the band’s statement.

Little Mix stood by the England players facing cruel comments from online trolls. Picture: Getty

You can live here but be quiet.

You can work here but not all of you.

You can speak at the table but not too loud.

You can play for us but you can’t lose.

Ladies and gentlemen I give you the Black British Experience. We stand with you Kings 🖤 x Leigh pic.twitter.com/fvQ6cPnRTi — Little Mix (@LittleMix) July 12, 2021

One person commented: “You girls have so much respect for everyone and i love you for it.”

Fellow pop star Fleur East wrote: “Wow! So sad that this is the reality. So so sad! Let’s keep talking about it. Lifting voices creates change.”

“We stand with you kings,” agreed a third.

“Wow that caption made me cry,” replied reality star Vas Morgan.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Liam Payne were also amongst the many celebs standing by the team, praising the boys for being incredible role models.

