Little Mix Share Powerful Statement Defending England Players Facing Racist Abuse After Euros 2020 Final

13 July 2021, 10:39

Little Mix condemned racism with a powerful message
Little Mix condemned racism with a powerful message. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Little Mix are among the millions standing by the England players facing racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.

Football supporters have come out in their droves to stand by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka after they became the targets of vile racist attacks online, following England’s loss at the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Little Mix are amongst those speaking out against the abuse, sharing a powerful message condemning racism.

Adele, Ed Sheeran And More Rally Round England Squad After Last Night’s Euro 2020 Defeat

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted on the band’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as sharing a statement on her own profile to show her support for the players who were targeted.

The England team have been targeted by vile online abuse since their loss at the Euro 2020 final
The England team have been targeted by vile online abuse since their loss at the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Getty
Rashford, Sterling, Sancho and Saka have been the targets of vile racist abuse
Rashford, Sterling, Sancho and Saka have been the targets of vile racist abuse. Picture: Getty

Her post read: “You can live here but be quiet. You can work here but not all of you. You can speak at the table but not too loud. You can play for us but you can’t lose.

"Ladies and gentlemen I give you the Black British Experience. We stand with you Kings x Leigh.”

Leigh-Anne also took to the band’s Instagram page, writing: “If you do not stand up against racism, you are also part of the problem. What these young men have had to deal with is beyond disgraceful. We stand with you Kings.”

Little Mix’s followers were quick to praise the band’s statement.

Little Mix stood by the England players facing cruel comments from online trolls
Little Mix stood by the England players facing cruel comments from online trolls. Picture: Getty

One person commented: “You girls have so much respect for everyone and i love you for it.”

Fellow pop star Fleur East wrote: “Wow! So sad that this is the reality. So so sad! Let’s keep talking about it. Lifting voices creates change.”

“We stand with you kings,” agreed a third.

“Wow that caption made me cry,” replied reality star Vas Morgan.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Liam Payne were also amongst the many celebs standing by the team, praising the boys for being incredible role models.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze seemingly confirm their relationship

Olivia Rodrigo’s Relationship With Producer Adam Faze Confirmed With PDA Packed Photos

Chloe coins a new nickname for her newest friendship group with Lucinda and Millie

Why Love Island Fans Are Divided By The 'Naughty Trio'

Love Island fans can't believe Liam Reardon is only 21 years old

Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

Get to know Love Island's Teddy Soares

Love Island’s Teddy Soares: 5 Facts Including Who Fans Think He’ll Couple Up With

Here is everything your fave celebs said in support of England

Adele, Ed Sheeran And More Rally Round England Squad After Last Night’s Euro 2020 Defeat

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant